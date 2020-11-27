NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Defense, Book's improv on full display in win over UNC

On a 3rd and 20 from the North Carolina 29-yard line, Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell connected with wide receiver Josh Downs for a 10-yard gain. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton made the tackle, but it wasn’t a legal one. Hamilton was flagged for targeting, leading with his helmet and making contact with Downs’ helmet. Not only was it a 15-yard penalty, but arguably the Fighting Irish’s best defensive player was ejected from the game.
In a 14-14 contest late in the second quarter, Hamilton’s ejection seemed to be a play that would turn momentum completely in North Carolina’s favor.
It did the opposite.
The Tar Heels finished that drive with a field goal — then didn’t score the rest of the game as No. 2 Notre Dame outscored UNC, 17-0, the rest of the way, winning 31-17 and all but clinching a spot in the ACC Championship game Dec. 19.
“We really liked our game plan,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly of his team’s defensive performance. “We thought we had some things that they hadn’t seen before. We were able to take away some of their glance (pass) reads off the RPO (run-pass option), which made it difficult for them in certain situations. And we were able to do that with moving our safeties around. I thought the plan was outstanding, and the players executed it extremely well.”
In its first two offensive drives Friday, North Carolina had 125 yards of offense and two touchdowns. On its final nine drives, the Tar Heels had 173 yards. The 298 total yards of offense is the lowest North Carolina has been held to since coach Mack Brown took over in 2019.
Howell finished 17-of-27 passing for 211 yards. Michel Carter and Javonte Williams had 57 and 28 rushing yards, respectively, after both averaging more than 100 a game coming into Friday. A lethal Tar Heel attack was stifled by a punishing Irish defense, which finished the game with five sacks.
“We saw that they were, obviously, an elite offense,” said Notre Dame linebacker Drew White of UNC’s offense. “They were scoring all over a bunch of teams, and that just motivated our group, as a unit, to come into the game and reinforce that we believe we’re the best defense in the country.”
While the Notre Dame defense took care of business on its end, Irish quarterback Ian Book was doing his best Harry Houdini impersonation throughout the game. Book completed two near-underhanded passes — the ones usually only seen from NFL star Patrick Mahomes — and made some acrobatic plays to avoid being sacked.
The highlight of them all came on a 3rd and six late in the third quarter, where the graduate senior scrambled to his left, went to throw the ball in a normal motion before stopping halfway, shoveling the ball sideways 11 yards forward to tight end Michael Mayer for a first down. Notre Dame punted four plays later, but it was a play for the ages for Book.
“I just got out of the pocket, felt like I really couldn’t turn my shoulders and I knew Mike was going to make a play,” Book said. “They’re obviously risky; I don’t want to do them too much. But, again, I’m just trying to fight to get that first down, fight to get that ball and into playmakers’ hands.”
His lone touchdown pass of the game came from his improvisational skills as well. On a 2nd and goal, the snap to Book hit the ground. He picked it up, and immediately felt pressure from the oncoming North Carolina pass rush. Book avoided the pressure, ran out to his right and found running back Kyren Williams — who wasn’t running a route when the play started — for a four-yard touchdown reception.
This tied the game at 14 with 1:05 left in the first quarter, and the Irish never looked back.
“Playmaker,” said Kelly of his starting quarterback. “Playmakers make plays. … He’s got a little chip on his shoulder as well. He won the matchup tonight. He’s a guy that makes plays.”
Notre Dame is now 9-0 overall on the season and 8-0 in ACC play. A 1-7 Syracuse team comes to South Bend next Dec. 5, giving the Irish a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game with a victory. If everything goes to plan, that would mean a rematch with No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte on Dec. 19.
“Everybody’s contributing; everybody’s got a piece of this,” Kelly said. “Everybody is excited about where we are, but the most important thing for us right now is to send our seniors off winners at home in our last home game against Syracuse. So, great victory against North Carolina … it was a really good win for us. We’re going to enjoy it for 24 hours, but we’ll be back at it and getting prepared to play Syracuse in our last home game.”
