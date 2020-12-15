SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is set to become the next head football coach at Vanderbilt University.
The news was first reported by ESPN Monday morning, and Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee made the news official in a statement Monday night.
"Clark Lea is the leader we trust to continue the challenging but exciting work that will elevate the Vanderbilt football program to unprecedented heights," said Lee in the statement. "He embodies the demonstrated commitment to success, the integrity and the strategic thinking that it takes to build a winning football program, and help our student-athletes reach their full potential. He understands the important role that athletics plays in the life of a vibrant university, and that outstanding scholarly pursuits and top-notch athletics are integral parts of the Vanderbilt experience."
Lea, 38, is a Nashville native who played fullback for the Commodores at the end of his collegiate career. Once Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason in mid-November, rumors swirled that Lea was the frontrunner for the opening.
"I'm excited to come back to Vanderbilt to lead a program, at an institution and in a city, that gave me so much and shaped who I am today," said Lea in the statement. "Vanderbilt is a special place with a competitive drive that I believe can translate into winning."
Lea is expected to stay with Notre Dame through the remainder of the season, no matter how long it goes. The next stop on the journey for the No. 2 Fighting Irish is a date with No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday (4 p.m., ABC),
On Sunday, before Lea was officially announced as the new Vanderbilt coach, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked about the rumors surrounding Lea becoming a head coach somewhere. Lea has been a target of many schools. In his three seasons as the Irish’s defensive coordinator, they’ve ranked in the top 20 in fewest points allowed per game each year. Notre Dame is only allowing 17.1 points-per-game this season, 12th best in the country.
“Clark’s a professional; I mean, he was in it last year with the Boston College job … he’s in it for the long haul here at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “It’s not going to disrupt what he does in his preparation for the championship game and hopefully moving forward. That’s a given: you’re dealing with professionals that recognize that when they make a commitment here, they’re committing to seeing it through.”
SWINNEY DEFENDS ACC SCHEDULE
Two weeks ago, the ACC announced that the Dec. 12 games for Notre Dame and Clemson were both going to be canceled to “preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game.” Notre Dame was scheduled to travel to Wake Forest in a rescheduled game from Sept. 26, while Clemson was going to head to Tallahassee to play Florida State in a game that was originally scheduled for Nov. 21.
Instead of playing the full 10-game conference schedule as expected, the ACC was going to evaluate the three teams in contention to advance to the ACC title game — Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami — based on a nine-game schedule.
This upset some people, especially Southeast Conference commissioner Greg Sankey. The SEC elected to have both No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 6 Florida play last weekend, despite both teams already having secured spots in the SEC Championship Game. While Alabama cruised past Arkansas, Florida was upset by LSU, giving the Gators two losses on the season and all-but eliminating them from the College Football Playoff discussion.
“Playing games matters,” said Sankey before Saturday’s games. “The playoff selection committee has said that. ... So, the question is — are we going to be rewarded for playing games or rewarded for not playing games?”
On Sunday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked about people questioning the ACC’s scheduling decision. He gave a passionate defense of his conference, while also referencing the fact that No. 4 Ohio State has only played five games heading into the Big Ten Championship Game this Saturday against No. 14 Northwestern.
“If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play a game this week?” Swinney said. “I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn’t nine get you there? Shouldn’t 10 get you there? I would’ve loved to play this past weekend. I had no problem with that. I didn’t make the decision.”
By the end of this weekend, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida will have all played 11 games. Other teams that will be either at or above that number after this weekend are No. 7 Iowa State (8-2) and No. 13 Coastal Carolina (11-0). No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0) will be at nine games following this weekend’s AAC title game against No. 24 Tulsa, No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) is done with eight games played and No. 4 Ohio State, should they win the Big Ten title, will only be 6-0.
