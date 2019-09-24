SOUTH BEND — Last week against Georgia, Notre Dame faced one of the best pocket-passing quarterbacks in the country in Jake Fromm. This week against Virginia, the No. 10 Fighting Irish will have a completely different challenge in senior Bryce Perkins.
The Virginia starting quarterback can both throw and run the ball effectively, making him difficult to defend.
“I think it all runs through Perkins,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “You know, it goes through him in terms of his ability to make plays. He's explosive. He's extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands. He can throw the football at a pretty high percentage. Gets the ball out quickly, he's not going to sit back there and wait on things.”
Perkins, a native of Queen Creek, Az., transferred to Virginia from Arizona Western Community College prior to the 2018 season. He originally played at Arizona State, but was redshirted his freshman year and then missed all of the 2016 season due to injury.
After a year at community college, Perkins came to Charlottesville and won the starting job. He had a strong 2018 season, throwing for 2,680 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 923 yards and nine touchdowns, making him one of two players last year to throw for 2,600+ yards and run for 900+ yards. The other? Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray from Oklahoma.
Perkins has kept up the strong play in 2019, completing 65 percent of his pass attempts for 843 yards and six touchdowns. He also leads the No. 18 Cavaliers in rushing with 193 yards.
“Bryce Perkins is a very good player. He can make plays with his feet and also through the air,” Notre Dame senior safety Jalen Elliott said. “And so, just making sure we’re really locking into our coverage, locking-in and making sure we have him contained is going to be huge for us. And, they have athletes on the outside that can get it done as well. They can make plays, so we just have to be locked-in to that.”
One of those athletes on the outside is wide receiver Joe Reed, who has 215 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
“Reed's a really good receiver as well and they move him around all over the place,” Kelly said.
Being able to stop Perkins’ running game, though, will be the point of emphasis for the Irish defense this week. Stopping the run was also a big talking point heading into the Georgia game last week. Notre Dame was allowing 230.5 yards rushing per game in their first two games, while the Bulldogs offense ran for 286 yards-per-game in their first three contests.
The Fighting Irish did as good of job as anyone could against the Georgia running attack, limiting the Bulldogs to 152 yards on the ground.
That was last week, though, and the Notre Dame defense is looking to move on to a new week.
“I thought we did alright against the run. We did good. I really don’t want to talk much about Georgia,” junior defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said. “Just kind of focusing on Virginia right now.”
Being able to get off the field on third downs is a key for the defense, in Hinish’s eyes.
“They have a great quarterback, a good offensive line. They’re really hungry to go after the ball,” he said. “We just have to give our offense the ball back and let them do their job.”
Discipline will also be important when facing a quarterback like Perkins.
“I think it’s so important because if you don’t (have discipline), it could be a big play, and that’s something we kind of pride ourselves on defense is not giving up big plays,” Elliott said. “And so, we have to be really in-tune with that and really locked-in to that.”
“We have to be tight in our rush lanes and make sure we’re going after (Perkins),” Hinish added. “We have to make sure we bring him down to the ground because he’s really slippery.”
While Perkins is a lot different than facing Fromm, Elliott and the Irish defense aren’t concerned with who they’ve played in the past. Instead, they’re just focusing on the task at hand this weekend.
“Every week is different. We have to prepare that way. That’s what we’re prepared for,” Elliott said. “We’re not going to really dwell on the past. We’re kind of locked in to this week and what Virginia has to bring to the table.”
