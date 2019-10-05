SOUTH BEND — It went about as everyone expected it to.
No. 9 Notre Dame had minimal issues with Bowling Green Saturday, defeating the Falcons 52-0 for their 14th-straight victory at Notre Dame Stadium.
It was the first shutout for Notre Dame since they beat Michigan, 31-0, in 2014.
“It was awesome,” senior defensive end Julian Okwara said. “I was just talking to the rest of the guys in my class, just talking about how we’ve never really shut out a team since we’ve been here. So, it’s definitely an exciting time for us. I think the defense, as a whole, played really well. We were able to get some guys on the field that hadn’t played before, so it was definitely a nice feeling.”
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said a shutout is something his defense wanted as the game was nearing its conclusion.
“I think everybody on the defensive side of the ball is thinking in those terms — what they can do to get a shutout,” Kelly said. “But sometimes those things are out of your hands when you have inexperienced players. … I think our defense played well enough to get a shutout. We were superior in terms of players today.”
After an initial three-and-out from the Fighting Irish offense, Notre Dame kicked into high gear the rest of the half. Redshirt junior running back Tony Jones got it going, running 40 yards on four plays to get the Irish into Falcon territory.
Redshirt junior quarterback Ian Book then threw a 23-yard pass to senior wideout Javon McKinley and a 17-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Tremble, making it 7-0 Notre Dame.
The Irish quickly got the ball back and scored again, with Book finding junior tight end Cole Kmet on a 21-yard throw-and-catch to double the Notre Dame lead halfway through the first quarter.
The first quarter scoring didn’t end there, though, as Book threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chase Claypool, giving the Irish a 21-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The three touchdowns came within 4:48 of each other.
Things didn’t change much in the second quarter for the Notre Dame offense. Book had completions of 24 and 21 yards to senior wide receiver Chris Finke and McKinley, respectively, setting up Book’s second touchdown pass to Chase Claypool — and fourth overall — to make it 28-0 Irish.
The first four scoring drives for the Irish all took less than two minutes to complete.
“We pride ourselves on having tempo,” Book said. “Something we really focused on this week was just getting in a rhythm, really pushing the tempo and moving fast. Part of our identity as an offense is going fast like that, so it definitely helps us.”
Notre Dame added another touchdown before the end of the half, as Book threw his fifth touchdown pass of the half — this one to McKinley for 25 yards — as it was 35-0 Irish at halftime.
Book was 15-of-17 passing in the first half for 255 yards and five touchdowns, the most in a half in Notre Dame history. McKinley had 69 yards receiving and a touchdown, Claypool 61 yards for two touchdowns, Tremble 32 yards and a score and Kmet 31 yards and a TD.
“It’s my job to get the ball out there on the perimeter. We’ve got some really skilled guys out there. It’s my job to get the ball to them,” Book said. “Was definitely happy with how the o-line protected today. They did a great job. I had a lot of time; was able to push the ball downfield. … great players make big plays, and that’s what we needed. We had a few of those tonight.”
Book only went one series in the second half, which ended with a Jonathan Doerer 27-yard field goal that put the Irish up 38-0. He finished 16-of-20 passing for 261 yards and the five first-half touchdown passes.
Phil Jurkovec, the Irish’s backup quarterback, came in with 4:11 left in the third quarter and picked up right where Book left off. The redshirt freshman went 3-of-4 for 65 yards on his first drive of the game, capping it off with a four-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Avery Davis. This gave Notre Dame a 45-0 lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
Nine players had at least one reception for the Irish offense Saturday.
“I think there’s enough talent there on the offensive side of the ball where if we’re required to get those guys touches, they’re going to make plays for us,” Kelly said. “Getting McKinley involved is something we wanted to get done today. … That was more of a focus. The rest of it just happened as part of the offense.”
Jurkovec finished 5-of-7 passing for 74 yards and the touchdown pass.
“It was awesome to see him. You can tell he has so much fun out there, and he works hard,” Book said of Jurkovec. “It’s great to see him go out there and have success, lead the offense and just have total command. That’s what we’re asked to do at the quarterback position.”
Redshirt freshman running back C’Bo Flemister added a one-yard touchdown run with 6:56 left in the game.
Notre Dame (4-1) now prepares to host their rival, USC (3-2) in a primetime matchup at Notre Dame Stadium next Saturday.
