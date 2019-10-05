Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.