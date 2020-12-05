SOUTH BEND — Ian Book and Javon McKinley were determined to make sure they left as winners on their Senior Day Saturday.
Despite Notre Dame struggling at times against lowly Syracuse, the quarterback-to-wide receiver connection made sure to keep their team from faceplanting ahead of the ACC title game. Book found McKinley for three touchdowns as the No. 2 Fighting Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC) prevailed, 45-21, over the Orange (1-10, 1-9 ACC).
It was the 30th win as a starter for Book, the most by any quarterback in program history.
“It’s about finishing for our seniors, a win at home, getting Ian Book into the record books as the winningest quarterback in the history of Notre Dame … this group’s built different,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly about the win afterwards. “The consistency that they’ve shown the last three years is amazing. To win 24 consecutive games at home — that’s hard to do.”
McKinley finished with seven receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second-most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for him in a game in his Notre Dame career.
Book finished 24-of-37 passing for 285 yards and the three throwing scores to McKinley. He also had two key rushing touchdowns of 28 and 17 yards, respectively, that helped an Irish running game that struggled at times Saturday.
The second touchdown pass from Book to McKinley — a 28-yard reception with six seconds left in the first half — was indictive of how much the offense has developed this season.
“We scanned the play from the sideline. (Syracuse) was in a man (defense) situation, so we had a duel call: if they were in zone, we were going to run the ball, and if they were in man, we were going to throw the fade to McKinley in the corner,” Kelly said. “McKinley went up, made a great catch. … that kind of recognition and belief and trust is where this offense has grown throughout this season.”
For the first 20 minutes of the game, Syracuse gave Notre Dame all they could handle. The Irish only led 3-0 after the first quarter, and the Orange wound up taking the lead in the second on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Rex Culpepper to Anthony Queely.
It appeared Notre Dame was going to punt again with about 4:30 remaining in the half, as Book’s pass attempt on 3rd-and-10 fell incomplete. A roughing the passer penalty was thrown against Syracuse, however, keeping the drive alive.
The Irish took advantage. Book connected on passes of 18 yards to Tommy Tremble and 11 to McKinley, setting up and 1st-and-10 at the Orange 28-yard line. On the next snap, Book escaped the pocket and dashed 28 yards for his first rushing score of the game. Notre Dame went up, 10-7, with 3:18 left in the frame and never looked back.
The Irish would end up scoring two more touchdowns by the end of the first half. After Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa forced a fumble on the ensuing Syracuse possession, Book connected with McKinley with a 21-yard TD pass to put the Irish up 10. The duo then connected again with six seconds left in the half to make it 24-7 at the break.
Syracuse threatened to make it interesting again in the third quarter, as Sean Carter ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-14 game with 11:20 remaining in the period. That’s the last time the Orange pulled within 10 points, however, as Notre Dame would slowly put the game on ice.
Five minutes later, Book had his second rushing touchdown of the game — this one from 17 yards out — to make it a 17-point advantage once again. Then, with 1:07 left in the quarter, Book found McKinley again for a touchdown. The 26-yard reception made it 38-14 Irish.
Freshman running back Chris Tyree added an exclamation point in the fourth quarter, going 94 yards untouched on a TD run. Syracuse’s Cooper Lutz countered with an 80-yard touchdown run of his own less than a minute later to finish up the scoring.
Redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams started slowly for Notre Dame, but finished with 110 yards rushing on 20 carries. This gives him 1,011 yards on the season, the first time an academic sophomore ran for that many yards for the Irish since 2005.
While the Notre Dame defense wasn’t as sharp looking as they have been all year, they still held the Orange to below their season average in scoring. Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis had a career game, recording 12 tackles. The defense as a whole forced four Syracuse fumbles, recovering three of them. Senior defensive end Daelin Hayes also intercepted a pass in the third quarter for good measure.
“A bunch of the seniors stepped up this year … I’m just glad they were really able to show us the way this year,” junior tight end Tommy Tremble said.
“This is part of a class that has created a new era in Notre Dame football … they are the bar,” added sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser about the 2020 senior class.
Up next for Notre Dame is the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 against No. 3 Clemson. It’ll be a rematch of the Nov. 7 game at Notre Dame Stadium that saw the Irish upset the then-No. 1 Tigers, 47-40 (2OT). Kelly said after the game Saturday that preparation for the game will start Wednesday.
It’s the first season Notre Dame has played in a conference, thus making it its first conference championship game appearance.
“We’re, obviously, extremely grateful to (ACC) commissioner (John) Swafford for giving us this opportunity,” Kelly said. “It’s like anything else: take advantage of the opportunity, and we’ve taken full advantage … Excited to go to Charlotte and play for an ACC championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.