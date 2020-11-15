The stats may not be as glamorous as other quarterbacks around the country, but Notre Dame’s Ian Book has been one of the top signal callers in college football the last two weeks.
After a career-defining victory over top-ranked Clemson, Book followed it up with arguably his best game in a Fighting Irish uniform Saturday against Boston College. The graduate senior was 20-of-27 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher, running for 85 yards and a score as No. 2 Notre Dame cruised past the Eagles, 45-31, to improve to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the ACC.
What’s stood out about Book the last two weeks has been his awareness in the pocket. One of the criticisms of many with Book has been his “happy feet” in the pocket, where he’s more prone to run than look for all of his wide receivers downfield. That has changed in the last two games, though, as Book is using his feet to extend plays in the passing game.
“That’s just part of the player that I am; that’s kind of how I play the quarterback position since I’ve started,” said Book of his ability to extend plays. “But also, it’s knowing where the guys are going to be at all times and understanding that, no matter where the play is, I can escape and know where everyone will be. They did a phenomenal job, the guys on the outside (against Boston College).”
Those guys Book is talking about are his wide receivers. A position that has been riddled with injuries this season, the likes of senior Ben Skowronek, redshirt junior Avery Davis and senior Javon McKinley are all now healthy and making plays.
Skowronek had a career game against Boston College, hauling in all three touchdown passes from Book. Davis, who was one of many heroes the week prior against Clemson, also had two receptions for 70 yards against the Eagles. McKinley has five receptions in each of the last three games, providing consistency at the position for the first time all season.
When Book scrambles, he’s looking for his wideouts now instead of running. He said the chemistry between himself and the wide receivers is what’s making that possible.
“They did an unbelievable job: every time I’m scrambling, they’re starting to understand that the play could go on for a few seconds longer than it might,” Book said. “They’re doing a good job of coming back to me and making plays, shaking off the (defensive backs). The play’s never dead until that whistle blows, and we were able to make some huge plays after I extended it outside of the pocket.”
As his stat line against BC shows, though, Book is still running with the ball. He’s just being more effective with it, said Irish head coach Brian Kelly.
“He’s a unique player in that he has great escapability, but he’s also got a great sense of when to take off (and run),” Kelly said. “I think there’s some great illustrations of that (against Boston College) where he stays in the pocket and finds a late crossing route to Avery Davis after a good 2.5 seconds in the pocket, but then there was another time where he takes off when he’s getting pressured off the edge and picks up a key first down. … when your quarterback is playing at a high level, it gives you a great chance to be a championship-caliber football team.”
It appears Book is hitting a new level of play just in time for the stretch run of the season. Notre Dame is off this week before traveling to North Carolina on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, for a showdown with the Tar Heels.
“I wouldn’t say anything crazy changed,” said Book of his recent performances. “I’m just playing every day. I just knew there was more for me; I knew I could take another step in watching film. It’s just everything a little extra; it’s the small details. I’m meeting with coach (offensive coordinator Tommy) Rees and I want to know why certain things are happening. It’s starting to add up, and am just trying to take it to the next level.”
