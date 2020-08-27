SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football rounded out its 2020 schedule, adding South Florida as its non-conference opponent to go along with its 10 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) contests. The game will be played Sept. 19 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Irish Illustrated first reported the news Sunday. The news was made official by Notre Dame Thursday morning.
The Bulls replace Western Michigan, who was supposed to play the Fighting Irish in South Bend but had to cancel the game when the Mid-American Conference (MAC) postponed its fall sports seasons to the spring.
It's the first time Notre Dame has played South Florida since 2011. The Bulls visited South Bend and upset the Irish, 23-20. The game is remembered most for its lengthy weather delay that made the game go nearly six hours.
The two schools agreed to a three-game series, with a second game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and a third back at Notre Dame Stadium. The dates of those two contests have yet to be announced.
There will be another added layer of intrigue to the game as well, as USF's offensive coordinator is Charlie Weis Jr., son of former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis.
This will be the first year Notre Dame plays a conference schedule. The Irish joined the ACC for the 2020 season after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules, then canceled the fall seasons altogether. Notre Dame already has a contract with the ACC to play five opponents from the conference per season in football.
Below is the full Notre Dame football schedule for 2020. Times are still TBD. Whether fans will be allowed to attend games at Notre Dame Stadium this year has also not been announced.
SEPT. 12: Duke at Notre Dame
SEPT. 19: South Florida at Notre Dame
SEPT. 26: Notre Dame at Wake Forest
OCT. 3: BYE
OCT. 10: Florida State at Notre Dame
OCT. 17: Louisville at Notre Dame
OCT. 24: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
OCT. 31: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
NOV. 7: Clemson at Notre Dame
NOV. 14: Notre Dame at Boston College
NOV. 21: BYE
NOV. 27 (Fri.): Notre Dame at North Carolina
DEC. 5: Syracuse at Notre Dame
