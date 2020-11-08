SOUTH BEND — It was an epic game Saturday night between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson.
In a game that lived up to all of the hype, the Fighting Irish were able to make enough plays to outlast the top-ranked Tigers, 47-40, in double overtime. The win vaulted Notre Dame to No. 2 in Sunday’s newest AP Top 25 rankings.
There were numerous emotional swings during the game between the Irish and Clemson. Here’s how Saturday’s thriller played out:
14:27, Q1: Kyren Williams 65-yard touchdown run, 7-0 ND: After the first play from scrimmage was negated due to a defensive holding penalty, Williams took the first official snap and sprinted 65 yards down the far sideline to give the Irish the lead less than a minute into the game. It was a huge statement that Notre Dame was ready for the big moment.
“It was just great execution; great blocking from our tight ends and our offensive line,” Williams said. “It was a big hole, and then I saw the safety one-on-one and I knew I had to make him miss.”
4:11, Q1: D.J Uiagalelei 53-yard TD pass to Cornell Powell, 10-7 ND: In case you had forgotten the Tigers were the No. 1 team in the country, they reminded you on this play. Uiagalelei threw a beautiful pass to Powell, who hauled it in to set the tone for how the rest of the game would go.
5:52, Q2: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 23-yard fumble return for a TD, 20-10 ND: If you blinked, you might have missed it. On Clemson’s first play of the possession, running back Travis Etienne bobbled the handoff and it went right into the hands of the Irish’s standout linebacker. He ran it back to the end zone for a score, putting Notre Dame back up 10. They would lead 23-13 at halftime.
“At first, I was just going for the big hit,” admitted Owusu-Koramoah after the game. “And then I saw the ball pop out. It was a play where I had seen it many times on film and (safety) Shaun Crawford was also alerting me about it as well. We were talking to each other and we knew the play was coming, so I just wanted to go ahead and go. I went for the big hit, but the ball popped out, so I grabbed it.”
4:12, Q3: Uiagalelei 10-yard TD pass to Davis Allen, 23-23: This was the first time the Tigers had tied it all night. Allen was able to find a soft spot in the end zone, and Uiagalelei connected with him to tie the game.
1:05, Q3: Ian Book fumbles at Clemson 4-yard line, Tigers recover in end zone: This may have been the play where most Notre Dame fans thought they weren’t going to win. After driving down the field, Book scrambled on a first-and-goal and was heading toward the end zone. Clemson linebacker Jake Venables was there, though, to force a fumble. The Tigers recovered in the end zone for a touchback. Clemson had all the momentum in the game, and it looked like the Irish’s upset bid was going to fall short.
3:33, Q4: Etienne three-yard touchdown run, 33-26 Clemson: The Irish went up 26-23, but then Clemson scored 10-straight points to take their first lead of the night. With it coming late in the game and the Notre Dame offense struggling in the second half, it felt like the nail in the coffin for the Irish.
0:22, Q4: Book four-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis, 33-33: Maybe the biggest “holy cow” moment of the game was three plays prior to the touchdown when Book connected with Davis on a 53-yard pass to the Clemson four-yard line, setting up the game-tying score.
“I didn’t know the ball was going to come to me specifically,” said Davis of the 53-yard reception. “I knew I had a chance to get it, though, and once I saw the coverage they were in, I realized I was in a one-on-one situation. Then I knew it was coming to me, so I just wanted to capitalize on the opportunity.”
After struggling to get the offense moving all half, Book made an unreal pass to set up a game-tying touchdown. It may become the play that defines his legacy in South Bend.
OT1: Uiagalelei one-yard touchdown run, 40-33 Clemson: Just like the previous play, the real momentum swing came the play before when Uiagalelei connected with Powell for what looked like a 25-yard touchdown pass. A review determined Powell was down at the one-yard line, setting up the Uiagalelei touchdown.
OT1, 0T2: Irish score on back-to-back possessions, 47-40 ND: Williams had three-yard runs on both possessions, giving Notre Dame the lead. The overtime rules in college football are set up to where the team who gets the ball second in the first overtime gets it to start the second OT, which allowed the Irish to take the lead.
OT2: Owusu-Koramoah/Ade Ogundeji, Daelin Hayes sack Uiagalelei: After not sacking the freshman QB all night, Notre Dame recorded back-to-back sacks on the first two plays of the second overtime, forcing Clemson into a third-and-24. Owusu Koramoah and Ogundeji combined to get the first one, with Hayes getting the second.
“Our guys, the senior class, we played really well,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “I think we really executed well. Despite the score — the 40 points — I think we did a great job.”
An incomplete pass on third down and a completion short of the first down marker on fourth down ended the game, and Notre Dame had its first win over a No. 1 team since 1993.
