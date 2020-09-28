The Notre Dame football program is back to doing conditioning activities after taking last week off due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The Fighting Irish had to postpone its game against Wake Forest due to the positive tests. That game will be played now on Dec. 12 in Winston-Salem.
In a press release Monday night, Notre Dame announced that 25 players are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, while 14 others are in quarantine due to contact tracing. Despite having 39 members ineligible to play because of this, conditioning activities have resumed for the healthy football players.
The plan as of now is for the Irish to be ready to host Florida State on Dec. 10.
Notre Dame's full statement reads:
"A total of 273 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes last week (Tuesday-Sunday). Of those 273, there were 18 positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those 18 student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been identified. Of those 118 who tested positive, seven were already in quarantine as previously identified close contacts.
"As of Monday, Sept. 28, a total of 25 players are currently in isolation, with 14 others in quarantine as a result of having been identified as close contacts. In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has resumed conditioning activities, and will continue to adhere to testing protocols and procedures through this week and the season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.