NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: 24 players sign early for 2021 recruiting class

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame officially signed 24 recruits for the 2021 class Wednesday, and coach Brian Kelly is expecting more to be added.
When it’s all said and done, Kelly anticipates it being the largest recruiting class he’s had during his time as the Fighting Irish head football coach.
“We do anticipate a couple more additions to the class, I might add, both in the next couple of days and in the February period,” Kelly said. “So, we are not done. And given the state of the roster, I feel very comfortable.”
Notre Dame signed five offensive linemen, four cornerbacks, four defensive linemen, three wide receivers, two linebackers, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, one kicker and one safety.
The 2021 class is highlighted by quarterback Tyler Buchner, a four-star recruit from San Diego. Buchner was one of the earliest commitments of the class, verbally committing in March 2019 before his junior year of high school. He will enroll at Notre Dame in January, allowing him to have a full spring practice with the Irish ahead of his first fall full of games.
“He’s coming in with an opportunity to compete,” said Kelly of Buchner. “He wants to get in here and learn the offense and have a spring ball under his belt.”
“Quick release; very, very smooth motion,” added Notre Dame special teams coach and head of recruiting Brian Polian on Buchner. “Sneaky, really good athlete; I mean, that’s an elite-level lacrosse player. You saw all the plays of his junior season that he made with his feet. … We loved his energy; great smile, bounce. Just that ‘it’ factor you’re looking for in quarterbacks.”
Buchner isn’t the only quarterback in the class, as Notre Dame is also bringing in Ron Powlus III. Powlus is from nearby Penn High School and his father, Ron Powlus II, was a prolific quarterback for Notre Dame from 1994-97. Powlus II is also the Associate Athletics Director of the football program.
With current starting quarterback Ian Book expected to enter the NFL Draft this spring, the Irish will have Powlus, Buchner, redshirt freshman Drew Pyne and senior Brendan Clark all competing for the starting quarterback position.
“We could not go into next season with three scholarship quarterbacks,” Polian said. “That’s just irresponsible. To set your roster up the right way, you have to have at least four scholarship guys, and we thought that Ronnie would be an ideal second quarterback in this class.”
Notre Dame’s recruiting class is ranked ninth in the country, per 247Sports. Polian said given the nature of this year, though, recruiting rankings may be less accurate than in the past.
“I do feel like, given the circumstances we were dealing with this year, we did a really good job of digging deep,” Polian said. “There are going to be some players in this class that maybe weren’t regarded the way they should’ve been, at least that’s our belief and our hope. … If there was ever a year that the ‘star’ system may not be the be-all, end-all — I don’t know how you can accurately rank a class when some of the top players haven’t played their senior year.”
RECRUTING IN A PANDEMIC
Schools have not been allowed to hold any official in-person visits with recruits since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All recruiting has been done virtually, providing its own set of unique challenges.
“My wife made me promise that I would say ‘thank you’ to her publicly because she heard the ‘Excellence’ presentation about 80 times from March through the summer here,” said Polian, referencing the slideshow they showed recruits while recruiting virtually.
Kelly said he thinks some of the things adapted for this year will stick around for future years once in-person recruiting can resume.
“I think I can be much more available to the recruits through Zoom, and I think it creates a better relationship than just text messaging,” Kelly said. “At least I feel that way, and I know our coaches do. I really think that that’s not going to away … I have felt so much better in this recruiting process because I can talk to the parents more; I can talk to the recruits more through Zoom than any other time in my recruiting process.”
FULL LIST OF PLAYERS SIGNED WEDNESDAY
Joe Alt, OL, North Oaks, MN/Totino-Grace
Devin Aupiu, DL, Oxnard, CA/Pacifica
Ryan Barnes, CB, Gaithersburg, MD/Quince Orchard
Cane Berron, TE, Hartwell, GA/Hart County Comprehensive
Josh Bryan, K, Valencia, CA/Sierra Canyon
Tyler Buchner, QB, San Diego/Helix
Deion Colzie, WR, McDonough, GA/Athens Academy
Pat Coogan, OL, Palos Heights, IL/Marist
Mitchell Evans, TE, Wadsworth, OH/Wadsworth
Blake Fisher, OL, Avon, IN/Avon
Caleb Johnson, OL, Ocala, FL/Trinity Catholic
JoJo Johnson, CB, Merrillville, IN/Merrillville
Kahanu Kia, LB, Kaneohe, HI/Punahou School
Prince Kollie, LB, Jonesborough, TN/David Crockett
Jason Onye, DL, North Providence, RI/ Bishop Hendricken
Ron Powlus III, QB, Granger, IN/Penn
Philip Riley, CB, Riverview, FL/Bloomingdale
Gabe Rubio, DL, St. Louis/ Lutheran of St. Charles County
Will Schweitzer, DL, Los Gatos, CA/Los Gatos
Lorenzo Styles Jr, WR, Pickerington, OH/Pickerington Central
Rocco Spindler, OL, Clarkston, MI/Clarkston
Jayden Thomas, WR, Paulding Country, GA/Pace Academy
Chance Tucker, CB, Encino, CA/Crespi Carmelite
Justin Walters, S, Bolingbrook, IL/Bolingbrook
