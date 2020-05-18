The University of Notre Dame announced Monday that all in-person classes will be canceled throughout the summer and that campus will be closed "with the exception of a small number of students whose summer work is preparatory for the fall semester." This could pave the way for athletes to return to campus, such as the football team, to prepare for the upcoming athletics season.
The University intends to resume all in-person classes for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than intended. They will forgo fall break in October and finish the semester before Thanksgiving, giving students an extended winter break.
“By far the most complex challenge before us is the return of our students to campus for the resumption of classes in the fall semester,” University President Rev. Father John Jenkins wrote. “Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed. We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet.”
The plan to return to campus "will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces," according to the press release.
Notre Dame, like all major universities, has had its on-campus functions shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top athletic officials, including Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and head football coach Brian Kelly, had said in April that a May 15 meeting date was going to determine the next steps for the university's plan to re-open campus.
The full statement from the University, along with the letters Father Jenkins wrote to the University staff and students, can be found online at www.nd.edu.
