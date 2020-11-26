NOTRE DAME BASKETBALL: Juniors leading Irish into season opener at Michigan State

SOUTH BEND — Mike Brey wouldn’t be loading up his team’s schedule like this if he wasn’t confident in his group.
While playing five ranked teams in your first eight games looks daunting, Brey feels his Notre Dame men’s basketball team can handle the pressure. They get their first test of the season right out of the gate Saturday night with a road game at No. 13 Michigan State (8 p.m., Big Ten Network).
It’s the second-straight year Notre Dame has opened on the road against a ranked opponent. They lost to No. 11 North Carolina to open the 2019-20 campaign, one that saw the Irish go 20-12 (10-10 ACC) before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re excited to go compete against a really good team on national TV on the road,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey of his team. “It just is good for all, and so I am praying to get to Saturday night in one piece — Michigan State as well — and we get to play basketball for two hours.”
Brey is confident because of the current junior class on the roster. Six juniors occupy the roster, including four expected starters: Prentiss Hubb, Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski. Rounding out the starting lineup is graduate senior Juwan Durham, a 6-11 forward who will start on the front line next to the 6-10 Laszewski.
Hubb will be the starting point guard, and is the leading returners in assists in the ACC. Through two seasons, Hubb has accumulated 293 assists. He also had eight 20-point games a season ago, making him the top scorer coming back as well.
“I think it’s clearly his team and his voice to quarterback,” said Brey of Hubb. “Coming into this year, he’s confident rotating up to do that. That’s an area that really has stuck out for us.”
Along with being a performer on the court, Hubb has shown his leadership skills off it. He was one of four captains named for the 2020-21 team, along with Ryan, Durham and graduate senior Nikola Djogo.
Ryan is a transfer from Stanford. He didn’t play last season due to transfer rules, making him a redshirt sophomore. Although he hasn’t played a game for the Fighting Irish yet, he has made enough of an impact on his teammates to be named a captain.
“I’ve never had a player, while sitting out in residence last year like he did on the transfer rule, be more engaged and have a voice and an impact that way,” Brey said. “He’s so pure that way, and his teammates voted him captain, which is almost unheard of.”
Replacing John Mooney will be Notre Dame’s biggest task this year. Mooney averaged 16.2 points and 12.7 rebounds a game last season, earning All-ACC honors. Guys like Goodwin, Durham and Laszewski will be looked upon to replace the production of Mooney.
“We don’t have a guy getting 12 rebounds a game in Mooney. Who’s going to do that for us? I don’t think it’s going to be one guy, but I think we have some people that can all get up on that backboard and help us,” Brey said.
COVID-19 IMPACT
As with everything in 2020, COVID-19 is impacting the college basketball season. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo just came out of isolation after testing positive for the virus. Notre Dame players and coaches are testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as the day of games. That means the Irish will get tested Friday morning, drive to East Lansing on Friday night and then test again Saturday morning before getting ready for the game.
Notre Dame will also limit its flying, as they plan on taking a bus to Michigan State, Kentucky on Dec. 12 and Indianapolis to play Purdue in the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 19. The first time the Irish fly for a game will be Dec. 22 at Syracuse.
There will also be social distancing protocols in place on the bench. Brey said different things will be experimented throughout the day Saturday in order to stay as safe as possible.
“I’m trying to figure out these close quarters: why do we need those?” Brey said. “So, Saturday night will be a trial to kind of see how we do it.”
Michigan State already played Wednesday, defeating Eastern Michigan at home. While the Spartans have a new-look team, Brey knows the major key to defeating Michigan State on the road will be slowing down the Spartans.
“They do what they do, and they do it annually … they still have really great talent,” said Brey of MSU. “They run, especially at home. Their transition game: you’ve got to try and get that under control. We couldn’t control it the last time we were there (2017); we never got it under control.”
