SOUTH BEND — For the first time since 2002, Notre Dame baseball has clinched a regional championship.
The No. 10 Fighting Irish (33-11) finished off a dominant weekend at Frank Eck field with a 14-2 win over Central Michigan, advancing to next weekend’s Super Regionals for the first time in 19 years.
“It’s been awesome,” said Notre Dame senior Niko Kavadas on advancing to Super Regionals. “We had such a great week of preparation … I’m really proud of these guys. They’ve been such a fun group be around.”
After the Chippewas (42-18) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a solo home run from Griffin Lockwood-Powell, the Notre Dame bats woke up. On the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth, Kavadas launched a home run over the right field wall to tie the game at one. It was the 21st homer of the season for the Penn High School graduate.
The Irish then added an unearned run in the frame when David LaManna’s ground ball to shortstop was bobbled by the Chippewas’ Justin Simpson, allowing Carter Putz to score to give Notre Dame its first lead of the game.
That lead would grow by four through four batters in the fifth. After Ryan Cole, Jared Miller and Kavadas all reached to start the inning, Putz brought them all home with a grand slam that cleared the left-center field wall.
Central Michigan added a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Jakob Marsee.
The Irish then added three insurance runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth. Cole crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Zack Prajzner and TJ Williams in the process.
An inning later, Putz added his second homer of the game — a solo shot to center field. It was Putz’s fifth and sixth home runs of the season.
Brooks Coetzee then slugged a two-run shot over the left field wall, scoring Jack Brannigan as well. A few batters later, Williams had an infield single that plated LaManna. Miller’s fielder’s choice grounder then brought home Prajzner.
Aidan Tyrell was strong on the mound for the Irish, going eight innings, allowing eight hits but only two runs with three strikeouts as well. The southpaw improves to 4-1 on the season with a 3.02 ERA.
Tanner Kohlhepp pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the title.
Kavadas was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, and rightfully so. The senior went 6-of-10 at the plate with five home runs, seven runs scored and 13 RBIs. Of the 11 players selected to the regional all-tournament team, six were Irish players: Kavadas, Brannigan, Cole, Coetzee, Putz and pitcher John M. Bertrand.
“To be able to perform in front of (my friends and family) is very, very cool,” said Kavadas, a Mishawaka native.
The win capped off a near-perfect weekend for the Irish. They beat the Chippewas in their first game on Friday, 10-0, then obliterated Connecticut, 26-3, in Saturday’s contest. The 26 runs scored against the Huskies were the most runs scored in a tournament game in program history for Notre Dame.
In three wins this weekend, Notre Dame starting pitchers threw 24 innings, allowing just four runs.
“Phenomenal pitching — and those guys faced tough, tough, tough competition … they’re battle tested,” said Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett of the starting pitching for Notre Dame all weekend.
The Irish now await the winner of the Starkville regional to see where they play next weekend. If the host Mississippi State Bulldogs close it out Monday, Notre Dame will travel to Mississippi to take on the seventh-ranked Bulldogs. Who MSU will face on Monday wasn’t decided by The Goshen News press deadline.
Super Regionals begin either Thursday or Friday. It’s a best-of-three series between the two teams, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
After the Irish weren’t given a top-eight seed and guaranteeing to host a Super Regional, Kavadas said the team is using it as motivation.
“We’re still frustrated — we feel like this next weekend should’ve been here,” Kavadas said. “That’s going to light a fire under us, and we’re going to find a way to go into Mississippi State and go 2-0.”
