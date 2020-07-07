COLUMN: Let's hope we're not starting our return to sports too soon

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, far left, and head coach Brian Kelly gather with the team for the Alma Mater following a game against Ball State in this 2018 file photo.

 Chad Weaver | The Goshen News

The University of Notre Dame released the following press release Tuesday regarding COVID-19 testing of its football players.

“A total of 103 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 1. All 103 tested negative, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.

“In addition, antibody tests were administered on July 1 to the Tier II football student-athletes joining team activities. All were negative for antibodies.

“The one football student-athlete who tested positive during the initial round of testing on June 18 has recovered and returned to voluntary workouts.

“Additionally, nine members of the football program (i.e. student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, student staff, etc.) were administered COVID-19 testing between the June 18 and July 1 group testing dates based upon feedback from daily health questionnaires. All nine tested negative after going through the protocol.

“Overall, Notre Dame has administered 252 COVID-19 related tests to members of the football program and athletics department, with one positive test.

“Any additional information regarding COVID-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available.”

