The University of Notre Dame released the following press release Tuesday regarding COVID-19 testing of its football players.
“A total of 103 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 1. All 103 tested negative, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
“In addition, antibody tests were administered on July 1 to the Tier II football student-athletes joining team activities. All were negative for antibodies.
“The one football student-athlete who tested positive during the initial round of testing on June 18 has recovered and returned to voluntary workouts.
“Additionally, nine members of the football program (i.e. student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, student staff, etc.) were administered COVID-19 testing between the June 18 and July 1 group testing dates based upon feedback from daily health questionnaires. All nine tested negative after going through the protocol.
“Overall, Notre Dame has administered 252 COVID-19 related tests to members of the football program and athletics department, with one positive test.
“Any additional information regarding COVID-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.