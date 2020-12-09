SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick expressed pride Wednesday in the work he and the Atlantic Coast Conference have done this fall in navigating athletics during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Answering questions on a variety of topics, Swarbrick started his media call with reporters by recalling what the last nine months have been like in the world of athletics.
“It’s been a remarkable journey; one none of us could’ve ever anticipated,” Swarbrick said. “I recognize it continues and, in many ways, the spring is going to present a whole new set of challenges for us. But even in the midst of it, I have enormous pride in our university, in our conference and in the people who work here.”
Swarbrick said he was especially proud of how the ACC was focused on not just playing football, but all fall sports. Despite NCAA championships being postponed from the fall to the spring, the conference still played men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.
“We established early on that it was important to us; that it wouldn’t be a decision just about playing football,” Swarbrick said. “That it would be a decision about participating in the fall sports, and that we were able to accomplish that is also a source of pride.”
FOOTBALL INDEPENDENCE
One of the unique things to come from 2020 is the Notre Dame football team playing in a conference. The Fighting Irish joined the ACC for this season, the first time in program history they’ve played in a conference. Notre Dame has historically remained independent in football, allowing them to play schedules that feature teams from all across the country.
The Fighting Irish have found tremendous success in its first season in the ACC, going 10-0 overall and 9-0 in conference play. The No. 2 Irish are set to face No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19, with the winner all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Despite having success in the conference this season, Swarbrick strongly hinted at Notre Dame returning to football independence for the 2021 season.
“It has been a great experience for us; it has been an extension of the ongoing great experience we’ve had with the ACC,” said Swarbrick of football’s season in the conference. “We hope we’ve been a great member of the conference, and we’ve certainly enjoyed being a member of the conference and having the opportunities it’s presented. … The things that drive us to independence don’t relate to that. The reasons that we value independence — and it continues to be a priority for us — aren’t impacted by the positive experience of being in the ACC fully this year. It’s just that it serves some other interests at Notre Dame, as a university, that are important to us. That’s why we’ll continue to do that.
“But, thoroughly enjoyed our experience this year.”
Notre Dame still has an agreement to play at least five ACC teams in football every year through the 2037 season. All other sports at Notre Dame are part of the conference with the exception of the hockey team, which is part of the Big Ten. The ACC does not offer hockey as a sport.
FINANCIAL FALLOUT
The year has been hard financially on millions of people in the United States. Business have been affected as well, and that’s no different for colleges and universities.
With limited fans being allowed into football games and none for other sports currently, the majority of Notre Dame’s income has been lost. Factor in other expenses related to COVID-19, and Swarbrick said the impact this year has had will be felt for many to come.
“We are probably as reliant on the income from one sport as any school in the country, and of course we went largely without that revenue this year,” said Swarbrick, alluding to the revenue the football team brings in for the school. “When you add to that the loss of a significant portion of all our normal distributions — a reduction in the CFB distribution, the NCAA distribution, conference distribution — it puts you in a very difficult position going forward. We will deal with the consequences of this year for a long time.”
