NAPPANEE – Following a strong start to the season for NorthWood football, senior quarterback Owen Roeder reaped the rewards of his flashy Friday performance by being named The Goshen News Athlete of the Week.
Roeder was awarded 304 votes.
In the Panthers 42-22 win over rival Jimtown to open the season last Friday, Roeder completed 18 of 22 passes, throwing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also rushed four times for 17 yards and made one tackle on the defensive side of the ball.
NorthWood, coached by 10th-year head coach Nate Andrews, is expected to compete for the top spot in the Northern Lakes Conference and Roeder’s performance Friday could be a preview of what will be the talent level on the Panthers that other schools will be chasing.
Roeder, threw for 1,827 yards during NorthWood’s 11-1 season in 2022. Only once did he throw for more yards than last Friday’s contest (392 yards vs Concord on Sep. 2). His line from last Friday is indicative of the talent around him, along with the skill he has to lead his team.
OTHER CANDIDATES:
KENNEDY YODER (JR) - 276 VOTES
Falling short of the award was Goshen girl’s soccer senior Kennedy Yordy. Yordy scored nine goals and added four assists in the RedHawks 9-0 win over Mishawaka, and their 6-0 win over Elkhart. Last season, Yordy scored nine goals and added six assists. Yordy has since passed last season’s goal figure and should be expected to do the same with assists if the season continues how the RedHawks have started it.
ALEX RESCHLY (SO) - 225 VOTES
Keeping pace with Roeder and Yordy was Northridge sophomore standout Alex Reschly. Reschly has been a consistent power to Northridge’s girl’s golf lineup which returned all starters from last season. Playing from the second spot, Reschly was strong in the Raiders crucial conference victory against Warsaw and Plymouth, shooting a 39, and followed it up with a new personal record of 35 against Westview.
Furthermore, Reschly shot a new 18-hole PR of 73 to help Northridge shoot a new school record of 311 on Saturday.
NITAREON ‘NITRO’ TUGGLE (SR) – 91 VOTES
A large factor to Roeder’s success in week one, Nitro was hard to stop in the 42-22 NorthWood win over Jimtown. His eight catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns alongside his two tackles was exactly the performance Panther’s fans have come accustomed to. The 2024 Georgie football commit can be expected to put up similar numbers as the season continues.