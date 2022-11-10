NEW CASTLE — For the second time in eight years, the NorthWood cheer program has won a state championship.
The Panthers won the Small Division Time-out championship Saturday at New Castle High School. There are six different categories of competition at the state cheer meet, which is organized by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP). NorthWood also won the Varsity Class C title in 2014 under current coach Lisa Norville.
A total of 18 student-athletes comprised the state-winning NorthWood team: Iriel Avedician, Ana Baltazar, Amber Beck, Kaitlyn Bell, Kane Belman, Brooklyn Brown, Olivia Detwiler, Mackenzie Dominy, Daizi Gilley, Kenedy Griffin, Giavanna Kimbrough, Karlie Hershberger, Ava Myers, Kenlie Salinas, Madie Unsicker, Aaliyah White, Alivia Wilbrun and Miriam Wilson.
“I’m super proud of this group,” Norville said. “I had a good feeling about them from the beginning. They’re a very special group of kids. They’re very cohesive. I’m not going to lie: some of those kids on the mat had never cheered in their life. They just have determination, the hunger, the drive and the love of this sport. It’s been wonderful as a coach to sit back and watch.”
NorthWood was one of 11 schools competing in the Time-out Small Division. The time-out competition focuses more on what a team would do during a timeout routine at a sporting event like football or basketball. According to Norville, the scoring is based on sideline appeal, specifically focusing on how well you do with displaying signs and flags, yelling out cheers and working the pom-poms in your hands, among other things.
The IASP state cheer meet has six different categories: both a small and large division for time-out, and four varsity classes ranging from 'A' to 'D,' with ‘A’ being the biggest and ‘D’ being the smallest. NorthWood also advanced a team in Varsity C to state this year, placing fourth in that competition.
The other schools the Panthers beat to win the Time-out Small Division were Benton Central, Centerville, Clinton Central, Delta, Eastern (Hancock), New Castle, Oak Hill, Rock Creek, Scottsburg and Yorktown.
Teams qualified for the state meet through a varsity prelims meet, which was held on Oct. 22 at Mount Vernon High School in Fortville. Qualifying for the time-out divisions were virtual, as NorthWood had to submit a video of their routine. Only half the teams at prelims advance to the finals, and according to Norville, the Panthers were seeded in third place after the prelim meet.
That advanced them to this past Saturday in New Castle. NorthWood went on third-to-last, and following their routine, Norville was happy with what her team had done.
“There’s always the nerves,” Norville said. “I felt very good about what they did. There’s nothing more I could’ve asked them to do or given them. They put their hearts out there, so I told them regardless of what the placing is, I couldn’t even critique what we did. I had nothing negative to say; it was amazing.”
Norville explained what the moment was like when they found out they were state champs.
“They tell you who second place is first, so we knew at that point (that we had won),” Norville said. “I had told the team that I was adamant that they don’t scream and take away that moment from the team who’s being called in second place. But we were all holding our breath, not able to breathe. It was an amazing feeling.
“The best part of it for me was to just look around, see the team sitting in a circle and to see their faces. That’s what it’s all about to me.”
Norville, in her 13th year as the head coach of the NorthWood cheer program, said she had a good feeling for what this team could accomplish back at an invite held at Pendleton Heights High School in early October. At that meet, there was only one division, with all the schools competing against each other regardless of school size.
The Panthers’ time-out team took second place overall there, only losing to Indy-area Brownsburg.
“I kind of looked at who was under us (after that meet) and thought, ‘OK, this looks good,’” Norville recalled.
Norville said there was a huge reception for the team when they returned home this past Saturday, including a police escort through Nappanee and Wakarusa. She’s thankful for the support the program has received throughout the years.
“I’m just super proud of this program and what it’s become … The Wa-Nee community, above and beyond, supports my program,” Norville said. “It’s a family. It’s a great feeling.”