NAPPANEE — Hundreds of people gathered inside The Pit at NorthWood High School Monday to celebrate the Panthers boys basketball state championship team.
NorthWood won the Class 3A title game Saturday, knocking off Guerin Catholic in a 66-63 overtime thriller to reign as state champions for the first time in program history.
It’s the fourth IHSAA team title in school history, joining the 1999 and 2020 girls basketball teams and the 2005 football squad. That makes NorthWood one of just 10 schools in state history to win championships in all three of those sports.
After all of the players and coaches were introduced, each one of the seniors — Camden Ransberger, JJ Payne, Brock Bontrager, Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner — addressed the crowd. They all shared a very similar message for the people in attendance.
“I just want to thank the Wa-Nee community for all the support they’ve shown me, my family, this basketball team,” Raasch said. “My church family, just being there for me and my family. We’ve been dreaming about this since the third grade, and honestly back then, I didn’t understand what that all meant. But it’s a dream come true, and it was a blessing to see all of you guys there Saturday. So, thank you.”
Head coach Aaron Wolfe then spoke, echoing a lot of the same sentiments the players expressed.
“There are things that these guys don’t understand because they’ve never experienced anything else,” Wolfe said. “You have to be in a different community to really understand everything that our players do. We’re really, really fortunate to be with the families that we have.”
After NorthWood High School Principal Weston Lambert led the crowd in a cheer, fans were allowed to come onto the floor to take pictures and get autographs from the players. Among the things signed were shoes, basketballs and copies of Monday’s print edition of The Goshen News.
“It’s very difficult to understand the amount of time these guys have put in; just the amount of sheer dedication and hard work,” said Wolfe of his team. “A lot of times, you don’t get to see that payoff and you don’t get to see your team celebrate on the biggest stage. These guys have earned everything they’ve received this year. There were times in the morning where they came in and lifted (weights). There were times in the gym when no one’s looking, and I would call those ‘invisible hours.’ These guys have put in the time, and I couldn’t be prouder of them as basketball players.”