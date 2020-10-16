The NorthWood High School boys soccer team will get a chance to compete for the regional championship Saturday night after their semifinal opponent, Hammond Clark, had to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
No. 8 NorthWood and Clark were set to meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at in the Class 2A regional semifinal at Mishawaka Marian High School. Now, the Panthers will get ready for the regional final at 7 p.m. They will play the winner of the first semifinal matchup between No. 4 West Lafayette and South Bend St. Joseph, which kicks off at 11 a.m.
NorthWood High School athletic director Norm Sellers released this statement Friday afternoon:
"The IHSAA has informed NorthWood High School that Hammond Clark has placed their boys team in quarantine due to Covid-19 issues. In accordance with IHSAA protocol any team that cannot compete in the scheduled tournament game due to Covid-19 shall forfeit and the other team will move on. NorthWood will now play in the championship game tomorrow night at Mishawaka Marian vs. the winner of game #1. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and all tickets will be purchased at the gate for $7.00 each.
"We are heartbroken for the young men from Hammond and wish them all the best as they deal with the sudden end to their season. None of this is fair to anyone."
NorthWood boys soccer head coach Brad Duerksen said he was raking leaves when he was informed of the news Friday.
"Stunning and unexpected," said Duerksen in a text to The Goshen News. "We had a great scouting report for the game and were looking forward to the matchup. Feel terrible for Hammond Clark, but now we have to focus on the regional championship on Saturday night."
