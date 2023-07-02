The NorthWood boys golf team did more than just practice their golf skills this past week. They also used their last week before the IHSAA moratorium period to give back.
Organized by head coach Phil Ummel, 11 total members of the program — players Ashton Hochstetler, Sam Holden, Dominic Mashack, Colton Rouch, Mavox Tompos and Kayson Carter; parents Bruce Hochstetler, Dan Rouch and Randy Cripe; and coaches Ummel and Kyle Cripe — spent four days in Chicago, playing golf at different courses while also serving the Devon Oasis Center, a non-profit church that helps refugees from the “Little India” part of Chicago.
The idea to give back came from when Ummel was a head coach for the NorthWood girls soccer team.
“Back when I coached soccer, we did three overseas mission trips in the summer that was an outside-the-school thing for any of the girls that wanted to do that,” Ummel said. “In 2013, we went to Kenya. Then, in 2014, we went to Costa Rica. And then in 2017, we went to Panama. When I transitioned to coaching to golf, I wanted to find a way to keep doing some sort of trip that added to the experience of being part of the team.”
Ummel explained how he chose to give back to Devon Oasis Center.
“My church, Nappanee Mission Church, partners with them,” Ummel said. “And so, I had heard a whole bunch about them just by attending church there. One of the big selling points was always that you don’t have to go overseas to see the other side of the world. … They told us approximately 30,000 people live in the one square mile (area of Little India).
“Mostly, it’s people from the India region and Asia region, tons of which are refugees that come with nothing, fleeing oppression. I thought it was a great group to partner with and help serve in any way they needed.”
A couple of factors limited how much the NorthWood team could give back during the week. First, the poor air quality in Chicago caused by the Canadian wildfires forced most outdoor activities to be canceled. Then, Wednesday was the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, which is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in Islam.
Despite some obstacles, NorthWood still had a productive week of giving back.
“On Tuesday, we went down to the park where they were doing a local outreach with families and kids, and so we played a whole bunch of games out in the park that evening,” Ummel said. “Wednesday was the big holiday, so we were invited into a few different homes and we sat down with the families. They served us traditional Indian-type food, and we got to meet them and chat with them.
“And then Thursday, they teach an English class at their location, so we helped provide childcare for the kids while the adults took English class. There was then a scavenger hunt for us to do where we went out into the community, went into shops and talked with people.”
NorthWood ended up playing four different courses throughout the Chicago suburbs: Ravisloe Country Club in Homewood Tuesday, The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison Wednesday, Bowes Creek Country Club in Elgin Thursday and The Highlands of Elgin Friday.
The moments at the end of each day were the most rewarding for Ummel.
“Each evening, we’d just have a chance to debrief and talk about the day,” Ummel said. “It was amazing how generous these people were towards us. They have so little, and yet, they welcome us into their homes, they give us food and they’re so kind and accepting. Even some players talked about how they walked in with some built-in prejudices that they didn’t even necessarily realize, and how those walls were broken down by just engaging with so many people. … Seeing those things from the players, the realizations they made and how they want to go home and be better versions of themselves was the reason why I planned the trip and what I enjoyed the most from the trip.”