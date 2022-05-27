NAPPANEE — An idea that has been talked about around NorthWood High School for nearly 15 years is finally happening.
Work has started on building a new baseball and softball complex on school grounds, replacing the 51-year-old varsity baseball field and moving the softball fields from the off-campus location of the Callander Sportsplex to on campus.
The school has named the project the “Field of Dreams” project, an homage to the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner and the late Ray Liotta.
“We are about a month into our project,” NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith said. “We actually had a facilities meeting (Thursday) and we are ahead of schedule, which is awesome to be able to say, especially with Earth work and everything. Things are coming in on time, if not before, which again is a great situation to be in right now.”
Talk about upgrading the baseball field and moving the softball fields on campus began in 2008, but a series of hurdles over the next 10-plus years prevented the project from getting beyond the idea stage.
The facility will be located on the northeast corner of the property, farther away from the high school building than where the current varsity baseball field sits. There will be four fully turfed fields at the complex, one each for varsity baseball, varsity softball, JV baseball and JV softball.
The varsity fields will have lights installed as well to accommodate games delayed by weather. It will also allow the school to be able to host regional baseball and semistate softball tournaments, as those are required to be hosts given the championship games of the respective tournaments are played at night.
There will be multiple roads connecting to the new area, including one to C.R. 150 that runs just north of the school. A large parking lot will also be added as well.
“It’s really kind of a prime location, from a standpoint of putting a facility of this size in,” Smith said. “It really made sense.”
Another key part of the project is connecting the high school building to the Activities Center, which sits right next to the high school. The two are currently not connected, creating a safety hazard for students trying to get to the Center for gym classes or after-school practices.
NorthWood will now be the second Northern Lakes Conference school to have turf baseball and softball fields after Northridge opened up its all-turf complex for the 2021 season.
“It’s huge,” said NorthWood baseball coach AJ Risedorph of getting a turf field. “The amount of time and energy me and my staff spend on field prep alone before a game, that goes away (with this new field). We can actually give our attention to our players now, as far as pregame prep. Being able to get outside earlier and more often in the season as well is huge.”
Smith said that the new Northridge facility did play a factor into what went into designing the new complex at NorthWood.
“With the things (Northridge) implemented and how they went about it, it might have altered some of our thinking of what could be our reality once we started putting plans out there and getting quotes,” Smith said. “… When you see a facility like that, what it is and how beneficial it is to the coaches, the kids, the community; just the aesthetics of it might have altered our approach of it, in terms of artificial turf.”
The new fields are scheduled to be ready for the 2023 spring season, which made Monday’s home baseball game for the Panthers against East Noble the final one that will be played on the original varsity field. Dozens of former players, and even former coach Bob Riley, attended the game and were part of a postgame celebration of the field.
“I think it was very awesome,” said Risedorph of Monday’s celebration. “It came together really quickly because East Noble wasn’t on our schedule originally. With the way the sectional draw was, we had the ability to look for another team to keep our guys fresh and get them prepared for this Saturday. Seeing a lot of the coaches and former players come out, it was great because the current guys in our program got to see how impactful NorthWood baseball was for those guys.”
The new baseball and softball fields might not be the only changes coming to NorthWood’s high school athletic facilities in the near future. Speculation of Andrews Field getting renovated has been talked about for years, specifically replacing the natural grass football field with an artificial turf.
“(Wa-Nee Schools superintendent) Dr. Scot Croner and I are actually going to take a deep dive into our campus blueprint and start forecasting out some of our future projects,” Smith acknowledged. “I think it’s safe to say that the football complex and Andrews Field will really be looked at next, as far as how to advance that. Is it artificial turf? Is it new grandstands? Our track really needs updated, but I have some different plans for that.
“We’re going to take a really good look into a 10-year plan of, ‘What does our campus footprint look like now that things have shifted around?’ We are fortunate from the standpoint of we have a lot of land on our campus, which a lot of schools can’t say that.”