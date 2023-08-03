NAPPANEE — Northridge had quite a round, shooting a 329 at the NorthWood Invitational.
On many days that would be good enough to win it.
The Raiders placed second in the event staged Thursday, Aug. 3 at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
Northridge and Warsaw Black both fired a 329 and the Raiders were awarded their place on a scorecard tiebreaker with the Tigers.
Led by Delaney Wade’s 70, Penn won team honors with a 293.
“We had a very good day,” Northridge coach Ken Brewster said. “We were 22 strokes better than last years with the same five girls so I’m very proud of them.”
Representing the Raiders in 2023 were senior Karisa Dyer (81), sophomore Alex Reschly (79), junior twins Lizzy Irving (85) and Addy Irving (84) and sophomore Macey Riesecker (89).
According to Brewster, Addy’s score was a lifetime best.
“These girls work hard and they want to be better,” Brewster said. “They have that drive now.”
Conditions Thursday were sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-60s at the start and low-80s at the finish.
What were the challenges?
“Some of the holes are tight,” Brewster said. “The few holes that do have water you have to be pretty accurate or it can punish you.
“Even though it’s a shorter course, accuracy has to be there and making (good club) choices. You’re not always hitting driver.”
The 15-team event began at 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and took about six hours to complete. Seventy-two players finished the round.
Brewster says that calls for mental toughness.
“It’s hard to stay in a rhythm at a five or six-hour pace,” Brewster said.
Paced by standout Sophie Richmond (77), NorthWood (364) placed fifth.
Addie Mast (79) led Fairfield (437). Mia McEachern (80) was tops for Concord (456). Kiley Wise (102) carded the best score for Goshen (456). Laci Stimac (115) posted the leading score for Elkhart (469).
Fremont fifth player Kate Gannon shot a hole-in-one on the 124-yard third hole.
NORTHWOOD INVITATIONAL
(At McCormick Creek)
Team scores: Penn 293, Northridge 329, Warsaw Black 329, South Bend St. Joseph 333, NorthWood 364, Fremont 379, Warsaw Orange 417, Marian 428, Fairfield 437, Concord 456, Goshen 456, Lakeland 460, Elkhart 469, John Glenn 487, Mishawaka 496.
Penn — Delaney Wade 35-35—70, Clare Tobin 38-36—74, Scarlett Biever 37-37—74, Jill Daniels 37-38—75, Lilly Norris 45-46—91.
Northridge — Karisa Dyer 39-42—81, Alex Reschly 37-42—79, Lizzy Irving 41-44—85, Addy Irving 43-41—84, Macey Riegsecker 42-47—89.
Warsaw Black — Abbey Peterson 35-37—72, Olivia Robinson-Gay 41-35—76, Claire Reust 44-45—89, Abigail Davis 45-47—92, Lucy Ray 56-57—113.
St. Joseph — Marley Dunham 37-38—75, Margaut Hannewyk 49-44—93, Reese Hull 42-43—85, Isabella Jeffrey 42-45—87, Sydne Schmeltz 42-44—86.
NorthWood — Sophie Richmond 37-40—77, Joey Slone 45-50—85, Leah Rowe 42-49—91, Marley Jordan 52-49—101, Sophie Yoder 58-57—115.
Fremont — Khloe Glendening 47-46—93, Pressley Scott 41-43—84, Emery Laughlin 49-52—101, Lily Coler 49-52—101, Kate Gannon 51-57—108.
Warsaw Orange — Macie Carlile 47-49—96, Lilly Henderson 49-49—98, Sophia Stewart 49-55—98, Mia Jones , Adella Mae-Huffer
Marian — Celia Florkowski 50-48—98, Lucie Tinervia 46-53—99, Lilli Fleming 54-56—110, Madilyn Brugh 61-60—121, Maggie Jacobs 62-67—129.
Fairfield — Addie Mast 38-41—79, Mallory McGowen 58-59—117, Bella Blosser 57-58—115, Paige Lantz 62-64—126, Adie Holsopple 70-70—140.
Concord — Mia McEachern 40-40—80, Mahra Chris 44-47—91, Avery McDowell 55-50—105, Sierra Rupp 59-69—128, Sarah Funston 62-54—116.
Goshen — Kiley Wise 49-53—102, Kendall Hill 57-56—113, Sophia Garber 54-53—107, Ella Potter 69-65—134, Ashley Snyder 72-68—140.
Lakeland — Caitlyn Miller 51-50—101, Lydia Trost 60-63—123, Kabella Watkins 54-58—112, Peyton Waldron 62-62—124.
Elkhart — Natalie Smith Withdrew, Mardi Walls 63-57—120, Rhianna Whitaker 61-57—118, Evie McCormick 60-56—116, Laci Stimac 61-54—115.
Glenn — Bri Wolff 43-51—94, Envy Hesch 63-59—122, Esther Schwartz 72-72—144, Shannon Vermillion 65-71—136, Olivia Ramsey 63-72—135.
Mishawaka — Lilly Wittner 57-59—116, Grace Overmyer 57-62—119, Leah Gradeless 63-64—127, Ava Stopczynski 69-65—134, Payton Lorman Did Not Finish.
Medalist — Delaney Wade (Penn) 70.