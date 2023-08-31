MIDDLEBURY — Hauling in 301 votes during this week’s poll, Northridge Raider senior wide receiver Chase Clark was announced as The Goshen News Athlete of the Week for his efforts during Aug. 21 through Aug. 26.
In a hard-fought 35-29 win over Elkhart last Friday, the Raiders (2-0) jumped all over the board early, with Clark being the leader of the charge. The junior caught eight passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the sharp effort.
Following his five-catch, 61-yard performance at Fort Wayne North Side to open up the season, Clark’s stat line against Elkhart pushed him up to 12 receptions on the season and 247 yards overall. Last year, Clark made 22 receptions for 253 yards.
OWEN ALLEN (SR) - 219 VOTES
In a tight race for the top spot, Allen finished second with 219 votes. Allen received the nomination for his performance at the Tiger Invitational last Tuesday (17:07) and his finish at the NorthWood Invitational last Saturday (16:34). Both times were good enough for first place as Allen paced the Panthers forward with his spectacular performance.
JARON THOMAS (JR) - 211 VOTES
The placement between Allen and Jaron Thomas was separated by just eight votes with Thomas picking up 211 votes and finishing third. In Concord’s strong 27-10 win over Jimtown last Friday, Thomas was nearly unstoppable with the ball. The junior fullback turned 13 carries into 208 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns and making 12 total tackles. It was a shining display to bring the Minutemen to 2-0 ahead of a big Friday showdown against NorthWood.
OWEN ROEDER (SR) - 178 VOTES
Last week’s recipient of the Athlete of the Week award, Roeder again put on a flashy performance over Portage during the NorthWood Panthers’ 49-7 win on the road. Completing 20 of 26 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns, Roeder is becoming a big threat to opponents. It was just the fourth time in his career and second time this season totaling over 300-plus yards. Roeder finished fourth in the poll, picking up 178 votes.