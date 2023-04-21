MIDDLEBURY — Last year, the IHSAA designated girls wrestling and boys volleyball as “emerging sports,” meaning they could become officially-sanctioned sports by the Association should enough schools across the state field teams for them.
Girls wrestling saw a boom in participation in the winter because of this.
Boys volleyball is now seeing the same in the spring.
Among the 50-plus new boys volleyball programs in the state is Northridge, which will play its first-ever match as part of the Noblesville Invitational Saturday. The Raiders are guaranteed to play in at least four matches throughout the tournament, throwing them right into the fire on its first day of official competition.
The home opener is scheduled for this Thursday, April 27 against Homestead. They will play its home matches in the Northridge High School fieldhouse.
“This area has a large volleyball community because I’ve played with a lot of people from here,” Northridge boys volleyball head coach Willis Schwartz said. “Being an emerging sport now, I do love that. … I’ve done a lot of playing, but this is a first for me and my assistants. So, it’s been exciting. We love it.”
Schwartz has seen major strides in the team since practices began March 14.
“From day one until now — like, we had practice on Tuesday, and I loved it,” Schwartz said. “They have come so far, so quickly, which is amazing because most of these guys have yet to play in a single match.”
Per the website MaxPreps, 104 schools in Indiana have a boys volleyball team this spring. By comparison, there were 45 teams competing a season ago, with most of them based either in Indianapolis or in the surrounding suburbs of the state capital.
As of now, boys volleyball is sanctioned by the Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association. They have held a state tournament in the sport for every year since 1994, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis Roncalli defeated Hamilton Southeastern to win last year’s state championship.
The idea of adding boys volleyball as a club sport at Northridge began last year, before the IHSAA even designated it as an emerging sport.
“Sometimes, we have different groups of students that will come to myself or a principal and ask if they can start up a club or some kind of activity,” Northridge Athletic Director Ryan Bales said. “I would venture to say last year, I think we had five or six different occasions where we had a group of young men come in and want to start up a volleyball team and asked about how to do that.
“So, last year, we decided we were going to do it just as a club, like we would do any other club around school.”
Once the IHSAA started recognizing the sport, though, things changed for how Bales and the rest of the Northridge athletic staff approached the team.
“As we’ve gotten into this semester, and as we started to pick up games, needing facilities, getting practices scheduled and start raising funds, it just started making more sense for me to take more of an active role,” Bales said. “The main thing I want to do is I want them to succeed. We have kids that are excited about it.”
Two of the catalysts behind starting the team are current seniors Kaleb Ellis and Alex Ellenson. Ellis, one of the team’s captains, explained what the process looked like of generating interest for a program.
“Last year, me and Alex were trying to get a group of people together; we went around to each SRT class in school and were trying to force all the freshmen to sign up,” Ellis recalled. “We kind of got the word going around, and it was really fun. We got everyone thinking about it.”
Ellis realizes the magnitude of what being on the first boys volleyball team in school history means.
“I absolutely love it,” Ellis said. “This is a sport I like doing. I haven’t played volleyball all that much, but it’s a sport I definitely played when I can. To be part of something that can help raise young guys up to be leaders and start something like this — maybe in 20 years down the road, I can look back and go, ‘Oh my gosh, Northridge is still going, and I helped start that.’ You never know how big it can get, so it’s very, very cool to be part of this team.”
While the team is full of mostly inexperienced players, junior Javin Besser started playing club volleyball for Team Pineapple Volleyball Club out of Angola a year ago. He didn’t even realize a team at Northridge was forming until this year when Bales brought the topic up to his dad.
Being that he has some playing experience, Besser is trying to do his best to help educate some of his other teammates that are just learning the game.
“Volleyball is a simple sport: bump, hit, pass,” Besser said. “But a lot of the technical work — coming back after a serve-receive, coming back to the 10-foot line for your approach — I help Kaleb and Alex a lot with that. A lot of our other guys, they kind of know what they’re doing. The coaches have explained what to do well.”
Along with Schwartz being the head coach, his wife, Audrey, helps run the behind-the-scenes operations of the team. There is also a junior varsity coach in Aaron Miller and a volunteer assistant in Greg Puckett.
Four seniors are on the roster: Ellis, Ellenson, Rodman Lopez and Harry Brown, who is the other team captain alongside Ellis. There are three juniors in Besser, Cole Hively and Carlos Portocarrero, five sophomores in Aiden Miller, Christian Horvath, Seth Miller, Gavin Mullins and Tyler Garofalo, and three freshmen in Lucas Kidun, Chris Janatello and Jayden Ramirez.
“I feel like the chemistry is good,” Besser said. “The environment is really nice. Everybody gets along. I think we’re ready to go.”