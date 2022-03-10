For the third-straight year, the NorthWood boys basketball team is preparing this week for a three-hour drive to play in a regional tournament.
That’s because New Castle is once again the host site for this year’s Class 3A regional for the sectional that the Panthers play in. While the 143-mile trek for NorthWood is the longest of the four teams competing in this regional, it is by no means the only extended drive for a team and their fans.
Leo, the defending regional champion, has to drive 102 miles to get to New Castle Fieldhouse, while Norwell’s drive is a shade under 74 miles. The fourth team, Yorktown, is a “short” 26 miles up the road. That means that there’s three teams making drives of more than 90 minutes to get to New Castle, with NorthWood’s being the longest at two hours and 47 minutes.
How does this happen? A regional, by definition, should be played in a school’s region of the state. You’d be hard-pressed to find any NorthWood, Leo or Norwell fans saying that New Castle is in their “region” of Indiana.
Here is how the tournament selection process works in the IHSAA.
THE PROCESS
Every two years, the IHSAA goes through a reclassification process based on the enrollments of its membership schools. They were supposed to do this process again last year, but it was delayed until this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the IHSAA just released the enrollment numbers of its membered schools Tuesday, with reclassification announcements set to come in early May.
Once enrollments are set, the classification process begins. Each sport is different in their own ways given their postseason structure, noted IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.
“While a lot of tournaments look the same, some look a little bit different just based on the number of schools participating in a sport in that area,” Neidig said. “We also have schools that may be up a class due to success factor. So, there’s always going to be nuances that are different for each tournament.”
Once the classes are set, then the process of determining the schools in each sectional begins. Concord athletic director Dave Preheim, who’s been on reclassification committees in the past, summed up the process pretty easily.
“You go through and you start drawing circles on maps,” Preheim said.
After sectional assignments are set, those competing schools meet to determine who will host each sectional in a given sport. Those selections are then presented to the IHSAA Executive Committee, which more times than not will approve those choices.
Who hosts tournaments beyond sectional, however, is mostly decided by the IHSAA.
Schools submit bids to host regionals and semistates, with those choices ultimately being made by those who work in the IHSAA offices.
Neidig used to oversee the boys basketball tournament before becoming commissioner in the summer of 2020. He was part of the process on selecting New Castle as a regional site back in the spring of 2019, and he recalls them being the only school to offer to host the regional for the Sectional 21-24 winners.
“I don’t have my notes in front of me right now, but I do not recall another 3A school in that area offering to host,” Neidig said. “Now, you’re probably going to find someone who tells me I’m not accurate there, but I don’t recall that, to be honest with you, when I put that together three years ago.”
Marion, a more central location for the participating teams that has a 6,974-seat gym, was the host of this 3A regional before it went to New Castle. Marion was in 3A until the reclassification before the 2019-20 season moved them to the 4A ranks. Because of that move, a regional site change was sought out by the IHSAA.
“We don’t always get to do this, but we want a regional host that is in the same class at the sectionals,” Neidig said. “Sometimes before we would have a 4A school that would be hosting a 1A or 2A regional, and then their 4A team advances and none of their people are willing to host because they’re going to see their team play.”
Neidig admits that it’s not an easy process to determine regional and semistate sites.
“There’s no exact science to it,” Neidig said. “You just try and look at the available schools — the location of the facility, the size of the facility, the quality of the host, the parking — and then you just try to make the best decision you can. With that said, nothing’s ever written in stone. We’ll look at the process again this year. (Assistant commissioner) Brian Lewis will be looking specifically at boys basketball, and it may change.”
The commissioner made sure to note that these longer postseason drives aren’t just a problem in the northern half of the state.
“We know there’s a little bit of travel,” Neidig said. “We don’t want it to be that way, but it’s just like how Evansville travels to Seymour for their regional. We’re going to have that when you have a multi-class system. It’s just going to be based on geography of where the schools are at.”
WHY WOULDN’T SCHOOLS WANT TO HOST REGIONALS?
It’s easy for people to say a certain school should host a regional.
It’s a whole different thing to have to organize and run one.
“Hosting a regional is a tremendous amount of work,” Preheim said. “And in reality, other than the possibility of your kids playing on their home floor, the host school doesn’t get a lot out of it. I think there’s people that mistakenly think that if you host, you get to keep all the money you make, and that’s absolutely not true.”
In fact, New Castle High School won’t really be making any money off hosting this weekend. According to Preheim, the money a school brings in for hosting a postseason basketball tournament is split like this: first, schools pay all of the people working the event. Then, 2% of what’s remaining goes to the IHSAA and the other 98% gets split evenly between the competing schools.
That money breakdown goes for football, boys basketball and girls basketball. For every other sport in the state, all postseason ticket money made goes directly back to the IHSAA.
Since New Castle’s boys basketball team was eliminated in the postseason last week, there won’t be much financial gain made, if any, for the school this weekend.
“Really all your school gets is what you make in concessions,” Preheim said. “The concession revenue is always retained by the schools in each sport. That’s the extent of what you’re making, and so then you have to take a step back and say, ‘OK, do I want to ask that of our school, of our contest workers, of our custodians, of everyone to put on this big of an event for our school to not make a lot of money on it?’”
Preheim also noted the timing of the boys basketball regionals as a reason why some schools might shy away from submitting bids to host.
“This is a between-season weekend for all of our staff here that we would otherwise have off,” Preheim said. “And so, do we want to make all of those people come in and do that? I’m sure for a lot of schools, that’s enough reason to say, ‘You know what? We’re not interested in doing that.’”
CHANGE COMING?
NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith, who’s in his first year at the school, said he is in the process of submitting bids for his school to host potential regional and semistate tournaments for certain sports. When the time comes around this spring to offer to host basketball regional, Smith said to expect NorthWood to offer to host.
“I know that, once we get to that point, I will absolutely throw NorthWood High School into the mix because when you look at the regional over here — and even more in the South Bend/Elkhart area, the 3A schools that are over here could be a true regional up in northern Indiana,” Smith said.
Debate over a new system of how to select regional sites has been talked about externally of the IHSAA. One way of doing it could be having three or four schools set as potential regional hosts, then choosing one based on the geography of the sectional winners. For example, the upcoming regional at New Castle could’ve been moved to Norwell instead given that’s a more central location of the schools involved.
That’d be too much of a logistical nightmare, though, in Neidig’s eyes.
“I think you’re asking to do a considerable amount of planning ahead of time,” Neidig said. “What happens is the basketball tournament is not the only thing that school does. … If we would go with multiple sites, we’re asking those schools to block that date out where it could be used for something else in the community, and that’s just not something we’ve done in the past. From my experience, most member schools wouldn’t be interested in that.”
Preheim echoed the commissioner’s sentiments on that proposed plan.
“I would say that’s highly unlikely because the amount of planning that takes — to pull off a well-run regional is something you cannot start planning Sunday,” Preheim said. “A little logistical thing that comes to mind is our concession people ordering their concession supplies. Do we keep supplies or do we not? Do you have all your workers keep those days open and so forth? That would be a huge undertaking to not know until the Sunday before if you’re hosting that big of an event.”
A plan Smith suggested involves having sectionals not having pre-determined regional locations and instead waiting until the sectional champions are crowned before determining which teams will travel to certain regional places. This is done with the semistate round, as where schools will be playing in those contests isn’t determined until after regional champions are crowned.
“I think it’d be cool from the standpoint of kind of doing another selection show for the regional level based off who wins,” Smith said. “Now you’re pulling in possible schools and areas to make it a true regional versus you already know that the winner of this sectional is going to that regional-type of thing. When you look for advancement, I think (Neidig) is going to be very open to that, which I appreciate.”
ALL OF THAT BEING SAID…
The sentiment from the NorthWood people about going to New Castle is two-fold. One, there’s the element of the long drive for a 10 a.m. game on a Saturday. If you win that game as well, you have a lot of free time on your hands before playing in a regional final at 8 p.m.
On the other hand, though, it’s an experience to play in the biggest high school gym in the country. NorthWood was there last year, and the feeling of playing in the 8,424-seat New Castle Fieldhouse hasn’t been lost on the players.
“It’s an amazing gym,” NorthWood junior Ian Raasch said. “It’s definitely a long drive, especially the drive back because you get home pretty late. But I think it’s worth it. It’s a very neat gym.”
Being this is the third year now that the Panthers have prepared to make this drive — they didn’t get to do it in 2020 due to the pandemic-shortened tournament — head coach Aaron Wolfe knows the benefits of the experience playing in an historical gym like New Castle’s.
“I think at times early when the site was determined, we might’ve vented,” Wolfe said. “But then we understand it’s nothing we can control. At this point, if you asked our players, ‘Would you rather go play in the regional at New Castle or not play in the regional at New Castle?’, it’s a resounding ‘yes.’ And so, our guys are excited.
“I am happy that it is an historic gym; that our players get a chance to play in the largest fieldhouse in the country. A lot of times, it builds a great experience for your players.”
Smith has only been to New Castle once for a competitive cheerleading competition the Panthers were involved in back in the fall. He said his “jaw dropped” when he entered the fieldhouse, so the logistical headache and other costs that go with this trip are worth it to Smith because of the venue they’re playing in.
“To be able to now go to an iconic gym, one that’s historical in Indiana … it is magnificent,” Smith said. “So, the fact that our student-athletes, our coaches and our community — with the level of support they provide — get to drive down there and experience that and possibly hoist a championship trophy in that gym? That’s historical.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.