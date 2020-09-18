Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, backhands a shot past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, in this Jan. 27, file photo. Two of the southernmost teams in the NHL are meeting in the Stanley Cup Final in the great white north. The Stars and the Lightning are facing off in the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, starting with Game 1 Saturday.