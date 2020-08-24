INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers was walking off the field at halftime of a preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers last year when he heard the news.
He can’t remember who first shared the information, but it spread through the locker room in an instant. Andrew Luck was retiring.
“Somebody passed that along because, obviously, we were already kind of shifting gears toward the Colts that week,” Rivers remembered during a Zoom call last week. “Certainly, everybody out there was surprised.”
The Chargers hosted Indianapolis in the regular-season opener two weeks later, but Rivers couldn’t have had any idea how much Luck’s decision would affect his own future.
On Monday, the Colts practiced in Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time in 2020.
The team had been scheduled for a prime-time exhibition game against the Washington Football Team, but all the preseason games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Indianapolis went through a game-day simulation, warming up on the field around 11:20 a.m., heading back into the locker room and kicking off an aggressive practice in full uniforms at 1 p.m.
It was the first time Rivers stepped into the stadium as the quarterback of the home team. One year to the day after Luck’s stunning announcement.
“Good to see him out there wearing the horseshoe,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That’s all I can say. To have a guy like Philip out there – I think he feels comfortable, and I think what makes him feel comfortable is his teammates. He knows he’s got great teammates, and we’re gonna use that to our advantage.
“I just think that’s gonna continue to grow, and his leadership is really gonna be a big part of what we’ll do this year.”
After a slow start, Rivers and the first-team offense found a groove.
He finished the day 19-of-28 passing with a pair of touchdowns. The first covered 12 yards to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, and the second was a 6-yard strike to T.Y. Hilton on which the veteran wide receiver did a terrific job to get his feet down inbounds in the end zone.
Hilton’s five receptions led all receivers, and eight different players caught a pass from Rivers overall.
There were also hints at what Indianapolis wants to accomplish on offense this season.
The players took a “halftime” break midway through practice, returning to the locker room and simulating a full 12-minute NFL intermission. When they returned to the field, the running game led the way.
Marlon Mack broke off a 47-yard run for a touchdown to start a four-play stretch during which he made three big gains, and the offensive line showed off its trademark dominance.
Right tackle Braden Smith played 20 snaps in the first half, but Le’Raven Clark was in for Mack’s highlight show.
Rivers already is embracing the running game – especially the big men up front who lead the way.
“He loves being a part of it,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “He’s like an extension of the offensive line. All of our lockers are right next to each other in the locker room. Any time that we’ve got jokes going on or something, he’s right there with us. So I think the chemistry is as good as it could be.”
It wasn’t all offensive highlights.
Linebacker Darius Leonard got a hand out to deflect Rivers’ pass on the day’s first third-down opportunity, and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis continued a spectacular training camp by swallowing running back Nyheim Hines in the backfield and forcing a fumble for the day’s lone turnover.
The defense generally held its own on a day that saw a lot of back and forth between the two units.
The Colts treated the practice as close to game day as possible. That even included playing the traditional pregame music – The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” – as the players ran out of the tunnel before the opening kickoff.
And, of course, the traditional victory celebration – U2’s “Beautiful Day” – blared over the loudspeakers when practice ended.
In keeping with the spirit, Leonard put his “Maniac” persona on full display. He was gesturing toward the empty stands and wearing his emotions on his sleeve the same as he would on any other game day.
“Just having the opportunity to be back in Lucas Oil, with a pandemic going on, it means a lot,” Leonard said. “And I don’t take it for granted. Every time I come out of that tunnel, I’m extremely blessed, and I’m gonna let my emotions be shown if there are fans in the stands or not.
“That’s my happy place, and I gotta make sure that – no matter what’s going on in this world – when I enter my happy place, I show every single last emotion that I have.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Ben Banogu was the only player shaken up during the session.
He fell to the field and remained down around the 40-yard line after a running play in the second half. He limped off to the visiting sideline under his own power and sat on the bench there for several minutes while being attended to by trainers.
A cart was eventually summoned to transport Banogu back to the home sideline, where he remained for the rest of practice. The Colts said he’s dealing with an ankle injury.
“I just talked to him in the locker room a second ago,” Reich said. “I don’t think it’s too bad. So, hopefully, he won’t be out too long.”
