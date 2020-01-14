Green Bay Packers, from left, John Michels, Brett Favre and Andre Rison celebrating after Green Bay's Antonio Freeman recovered a fumble by teammate Edgar Bennett for a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Jan. 4. 1997. file photo. The Packers and 49ers that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in the ultimate game on the line once again when the 49ers (14-3) host the Packers (14-3) in the NFC championship game on Sunday.