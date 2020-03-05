INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL is a copycat league, and the hottest trending topic currently is Patrick Mahomes.
Roughly 31 teams would like to find their version of the athletic young quarterback who has won an MVP award and a Lombardi Trophy in his first two seasons as a starter.
But Mahomes plays the game like no one else before him. His off-platform throws and varying arm angles add a significant degree of difficulty for defenses attempting to contain him. They also make it hard for others to replicate his success.
Like basketball star Steph Curry before him, Mahomes is certain to spawn a host of imitators. High school and college football fields soon could be filled with quarterbacks performing acrobatic tricks outside the pocket.
But perhaps league evaluators should look elsewhere for Mahomes’ successor.
One growing theory suggests the answer lies on the baseball diamond.
Middle infielders in particular must make accurate throws on the run with untraditional arm angles off a less-than-ideal platform. Pitchers also increasingly are altering their arm angles in an attempt to keep hitters guessing.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury might be in an ideal position to evaluate baseball stars turned top-flight quarterbacks.
He coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech, and last year he helped select Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.
Mahomes’ father, also named Pat, pitched for six different organizations over 11 major-league seasons, and his son also was a youth star in the sport.
Murray’s future appeared to be on the diamond before his one season as the Sooners’ starter. He was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and reportedly signed a $4.6 million contract with the team.
Then he won the Heisman Trophy and chose football as his future.
Kingsbury sees similarities between the two quarterbacks and believes at least part of it is rooted in their shared baseball background.
“Those are two of the best throwers I’ve ever seen is Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray,” Kingsbury said last week during the NFL Scouting Combine. “So there’s something to it. They can drop down from different angles, not lose touch, not lose accuracy and velocity. So there’s definitely something to that, and throwing off different platforms, that these baseball guys have. And it comes really natural to them.”
Baseball and NFL quarterbacks are not a new marriage.
In 1983, John Elway famously used his status as a second-round pick of the New York Yankees to leverage the Baltimore Colts into trading his rights to the Denver Broncos after being selected first overall in the NFL Draft.
More recently, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was a fourth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies and played two minor-league seasons in their organization, has spent about a week of his offseason in spring training with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
Even six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has a baseball background. Before he became a global superstar with the New England Patriots, Brady was an 18th-round pick by the Montreal Expos as a catcher.
There are also less successful examples. Drew Henson battled Brady for the starting job at Michigan in 1998, the same year he was drafted by the Yankees. He chose to play baseball in 2002 but retired in 2004 after failing to reach the majors.
After that, he had a forgettable career on the gridiron that included stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions as well as the Rhein Fire of the defunct World League of American Football.
Not all football guys are crazy about the baseball connection.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who literally wrote the book on coaching quarterbacks, has little interest in tying the sports together.
“I think throwing a baseball and a football are two totally different things,” he said. “If you’re training a quarterback to throw a baseball, you’re probably going to blow out your elbow.”
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who played the position for 14 seasons in the NFL, is more diplomatic while acknowledging there are risks and benefits involved.
“I think it can be (beneficial),” Reich said. “I think it can also be a detriment in other ways because throwing a baseball is a little different than throwing a football. So it could mess your mechanics up a little bit if you get too baseball-oriented.
“But the arm angle thing that you’re talking about is very real, and so, in that perspective, a little bit of that, I think, can be helpful. I think every quarterback these days, you work on throwing all those different arm angles, and you’re just naturally gifted to do those things. But I do think, in some ways, a baseball background can help a little bit.”
There are, of course, examples in the upcoming draft.
Utah State’s Jordan Love is the prospect most compared with Mahomes because of his strong arm and ability to make throws on the run.
He played baseball as a pitcher growing up in California but left the game behind after middle school.
Georgia’s Jake Fromm might have the most notable history with baseball. He hit three home runs and struck 11 batters in four Little League World Series games for Warner Robbins, Ga., as a 12-year-old and once dreamed of playing in the major leagues.
But it’s a pair of West Coast quarterbacks who most attribute their experience on the baseball diamond to their success on the football field.
Oregon’s Justin Herbert is a potential top-10 pick who played three seasons of high school baseball in Sheldon, Ore., and hit .369 with three homers and 49 RBI.
“I think hand-eye coordination is huge,” he said. “Growing up throwing a baseball, hitting a baseball, it’s helped with my hand-eye coordination. A lot of my throwing mechanics, a lot of these throws on the run, especially, having played shortstop when I was younger, there are things that help out.
“And the little skills that you don’t always pick up just from playing football. So I thought playing both basketball and baseball as well helped me growing up.”
Washington State’s Anthony Gordon is even more emphatic.
He threw for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns in his one season as a starter in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
It’s the same scheme that produced Mahomes, and that’s not all the two share in common.
Gordon has a knack for improvisation, making throws others might not even attempt and turning them in to big plays. He didn’t start playing football until his freshman year of high school, and like Mahomes his baseball experience includes a deep family connection.
Gordon’s uncle, Greg Reynolds, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 amateur draft by the Rockies and played parts of three seasons in the majors.
"I grew up a baseball player my whole life,” Gordon said. “Didn't start playing football until my freshman year of high school. Middle infielder, too, so you are kind of throwing a lot of the time, throwing from awkward positions, trying to turn double plays from real awkward angles, trying to get it out as quick as you can.
“And then, once I started playing football, I found out very quickly, there's a fine line between football and baseball, but you can use your baseball background to your advantage, and I have definitely done that. … It really helps me out against pressure and getting the ball out quick."
