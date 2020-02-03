Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.