CHICAGO — Offensive lineman Jason Spriggs has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers.
The Concord High School and Indiana University graduate was selected by Green Bay in the second round of the 2016 draft. He played in all 16 games as a rookie with two starts, both at right guard. He also saw time at both tackle positions.
The Bears might be looking to beef up their blocking after going 8-8 last season, missing the playoffs posting a 12-4 record and winning the NFC North in 2018.
The Bears gave up 45 sacks last season and ranked among the league’s worst at 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.
The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Spriggs appeared in 36 games with nine starts over three seasons with the Packers from 2016-18 before sitting out the 2019 campaign with an injury.
In 2018, Spriggs played in 13 games with two starts at right tackle. Last year he was waived/injured in August and then placed on injured reserve.
At Indiana, Spriggs earned All-American honors and was an Outland Trophy semifinalist as a senior. He started 46 of 47 games in his Hoosier career. As a sophomore, Spriggs allowed just two sacks in 689 snaps.
During spring testing before his senior season, Spriggs ran a 4.82 40-yard dash (would have been first among 2015 NFL Combine participants), posted a 37.5 vertical jump (first), benched 455 pounds and 33 reps on the 225-pound bench (fourth) and clean lifted 365 pounds.
Spriggs competed in football, basketball, lacrosse and track and field at Concord. He was an offensive tackle, defensive lineman and long snapper for football coach Tim Dawson. He was an Indiana Associated Press Class 5A All-State (defensive line) and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Top 50 (offensive line) in 2011. The three-year starter recorded 58 tackles, seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes broken up. He returned one of the fumbles for a touchdown.
