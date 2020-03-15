INDIANAPOLIS – The news was expected, but that made it no less welcome.
The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday they have reached agreement on a contract extension with left tackle Anthony Castonzo. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for two years and $33 million. The $16.5 million annual average would make Castonzo the highest paid player at his position in the NFL.
That could change quickly with the “legal tampering” free agency period slated to begin Monday and the completion of deals scheduled to begin with the opening of the new league year Wednesday.
But it’s also a reflection of the high regard the Colts hold for Castonzo. He was Bill Polian’s final first-round pick in 2011, and head coach Frank Reich has repeatedly stated Castonzo played his best season in 2020.
Indianapolis ranked seventh in the league with 2,130 rushing yards last year and was 11th with an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. The Colts’ 17 rushing touchdowns ranked 10th overall.
Castonzo also played every snap for a unit that finished ninth in the NFL with 32 sacks surrendered.
However, he said after the conclusion of the regular season he would consider retirement with his contract set to expire.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard announced at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine that Castonzo informed him he would return for the 2020 season.
“I think I heard Chris screaming and yelling from the office next door,” Reich joked at the same event. “Such good news for us. That position, I don’t take it for granted. Every week when we’re protection gameplanning, as an offensive playcaller and gameplanner, you’ve got to think, ‘I don’t have to worry about chip-helping Anthony Castonzo.’
“He can handle whoever it is over there one-on-one. I can’t begin to explain what an advantage that is schematically in the pass game, not to have to help protect him all the time.”
It also gives the Colts a little peace of mind heading into what’s likely to be a busy offseason.
There’s still depth to be built on the offensive line, and reserves Joe Haeg and LeRaven Clark are scheduled to become free agents.
The team also could look for significant upgrades at wide receiver and along the defensive line.
The storyline certain to draw the most attention is the possibility of bringing in competition for starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 27-year-old’s productivity dipped dramatically in the second half of the season, and he completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions overall.
The Colts’ passing offense ranked 31st in the league, and both Reich and Ballard have repeatedly noted the need to improve in that area in the past few months.
League sources have confirmed Indianapolis has been vetting potential veteran quarterback additions, and the team is a likely candidate to select a passer during next month’s NFL Draft.
“I’ve always taken pride in having a dynamic passing game,” Reich said. “Everywhere that we’ve been, I’m not saying we’ve been the best in the league, but the teams I’ve been on have been pretty dynamic for the most part. You can’t always have it all.”
“We made some good strides in the running game. That’s a very important step for our team and where we’re going and how we get to the next level. I know we can do this other side of it. We just have to figure that out and get better there, and I think the end result will be a good thing.”
Indianapolis’ decision makers have been very clear throughout this process Brissett remains a viable option.
The team’s goal when signing the quarterback to a two-year contract extension last year was to find out whether he could be a long-term solution for the offense.
Despite being linked to nearly every veteran passer expected to be available this week, it doesn’t sound as though the Colts have abandoned the plan to evaluate Brissett.
“We like Jacoby Brissett, love what he stands for,” Ballard said at the Combine. “It was almost a tale of two seasons where we’re 5-2, he’s playing good football. He had the injury and we had injuries as a team, and we kind of slid down.
“We did the short-term deal to see what we had. To say we’re going to create competition, we’re going to create competition at any spot. That’s going to be a year-to-year thing. Even when Andrew (Luck) was our quarterback, we still studied the quarterback position. I think it’s important enough that it’s a unique position. We know how hard they are to find, and you have to go in depth each and every year for that spot.”
