INDIANAPOLIS – Life moves fast in the NFL.
On Thursday morning, news broke that the Jacksonville Jaguars had requested permission to interview Marcus Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator position. By early evening, there were reports the 41-year-old quarterbacks coach would be elevated to offensive coordinator by the Indianapolis Colts.
In between, former Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
So just an average offseason Thursday.
The Sirianni news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen broke the scoop on Brady. None of the moves have been announced by either team.
Sirianni’s hiring brings a three-year journey between the Colts and Eagles full circle.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in February 2018 when Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to become the Colts’ head coach on the day he was supposed to attend his introductory news conference. Indianapolis hired Reich about two weeks later.
One of Reich’s first moves with the Colts was to bring Sirianni aboard as offensive coordinator. The two men formed a strong bond as assistants with the San Diego Chargers in 2013-15, and Reich had long considered Sirianni his top choice for OC if he ever got a head coaching gig.
Sirianni was reportedly hired in Philadelphia in part on the strength of Reich’s recommendation. The other reported finalist for the job? McDaniels.
In Sirianni, the Eagles are getting one of Reich’s closest confidantes.
Indianapolis’ offense is a collaborative effort with every assistant having a chance to lobby for the plays that end up on the call sheet each week. Sirianni’s voice was obviously a powerful piece of that formula, but he also served as a test lab of sorts.
Reich would bounce ideas off his offensive coordinator throughout the week and even – at times – during games. He trusted Sirianni implicity, and the two share many of the same offensive philosophies.
“Nick and I spend hours and hours during the week talking about how the game’s going to be called and what’s going to get called where,” Reich revealed during this season. “I’ll tell him what I’m thinking. I’ll bounce every idea off of him. We’ll talk it through, pros and cons, where we can be aggressive, where we shouldn’t be … and it goes on throughout the entire week, and I think that helps me a lot.”
In Brady, Reich is replacing Sirianni with a rising coaching star.
A three-sport high school star in San Diego, Brady rewrote the record books as the quarterback at Cal State Northridge, including throwing for 12,445 yards and 109 touchdowns in 43 games. He went on to play seven seasons in the Canadian Football League before starting his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2009 under former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman.
Brady became the offensive coordinator in Montreal in 2012 and moved on to the same position with the Toronto Argonauts a year later when Trestman left for Chicago. He was in that role in 2018 when Reich hired him as the assistant quarterbacks coach.
After a year with Reich and Sirianni running the position room, Brady was elevated to full quarterbacks coach in 2019. He’s been credited as a major factor in the Colts’ protection scheme and has been another important voice in game planning sessions.
Brady is also seen in league circles as a future head coaching candidate.
