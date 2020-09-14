BREMEN [mdash] Esther J. Hochstetler, 83, of Bremen, died at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Middlebury, to Jerry and Emma (Eash) Hostetler. On Sept. 4, 1958, she married John Henry Hochstetler in Middlebury. He preceded her in death Dec.…