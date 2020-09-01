INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Blackmon could not stand still.
Throughout much of training camp, the Indianapolis Colts rookie could be seen on the sideline watching the defensive secondary and pantomiming his own moves. He’d backpedal as though he was dropping back in coverage. He’d break down as if preparing to tackle an invisible ball carrier. Or he’d simply run in place to get his cardio up while taking mental reps.
The 22-year-old safety was activated Monday from the non-football injury list, ahead of schedule while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Pac-12 championship game in December. But Blackmon knows he’s not fully back yet.
His presence on the practice field is a reward for the hard work he’s put in so far, but Blackmon said Tuesday he has to be smart about the next steps.
“I feel really good, and the training staff here does a really good job with me, just making me understand that the better I feel, the more I’m gonna want to be out there,” he said, estimating he’s at 95% or better. “But I can’t just rush out there. I gotta make sure that my knee can handle it, as well as mentally, I gotta be prepared to come in and know what I’m supposed to do on the field.”
There’s no firm timetable for Blackmon. He’s trying to string good days together.
Blackmon believes he’ll know when the time is right, and his participation will be ramped up as his confidence increases.
The Colts are more than happy to take things slowly. They have a good safety group with Malik Hooker and Khari Willis expected to start and Tavon Wilson and George Odum providing solid depth.
But Indianapolis also sees big things for Blackmon on the horizon.
His versatility – he was a cornerback at Utah for three years before switching to safety as a senior – and physicality are good fits for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ scheme. He also showed leadership with the Utes and has the ability to serve as a coach on the field.
It's going to take time for him to learn how to communicate with his teammates in the defensive secondary and to get comfortable playing his role, but the Colts believe they have something special in the third-round pick.
“He’s a talented player that has functional intelligence, and he’s picking up the schemes really well,” Eberflus said. “We have no doubt that he’s going to be awesome once he gets in there. We just have to get him through the process of it, and he’s doing that now with (safeties coach) Alan (Williams).”
Blackmon made the most of his time on the sideline.
He watched Willis and Hooker and took notes on what the coaches want to see and how they want to see things done. Those mental pictures will help with the physical transition once the rookie is ready to take the field.
Blackmon obviously wants that day to come as quickly as possible. But he’s mature enough to look toward the bigger picture.
“It’s been a process,” Blackmon said. “It’s one that I’ve always trusted, and to be honest I never had any negative thoughts. As soon as I got hurt – I’m a firm believer in God – and I kind of just believed that I was here for a reason because one, I could handle it and two, I needed it for something bigger.
“I was blessed enough to be put in this situation. The journey’s been long, but it’s been worth it and there’s been a lot of progressing and learning along the way.”
STILL THE ONE
When veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton raced past cornerback Tremon Smith for a 47-yard touchdown Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, it provided definitive proof the 30-year-old is suffering no lingering effects from a strained hamstring that slowed his entrance to training camp.
Hilton’s ability to reach top gear is a major factor in an Indianapolis offense that hopes to be more explosive in 2020. Despite recent battles with injuries and advancing age, the speedster retains the full confidence of his coaching staff.
“I still see the same T.Y. Hilton – explosive, fast, puts great fear into the defense,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Sure, it was great to see that play. I don’t know if my confidence in T.Y. Hilton could be any higher than it already is, but, sure, 50-yard gains, those help, too.”
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Parris Campbell was back on the practice field Tuesday, wearing a red non-contact jersey as he progresses through the concussion protocol. Campbell was involved in a car accident that kept him out of practices Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Defensive end Kemoko Turay also appeared to be ramping up his physical activity – working on the side with an athletic trainer during the early portion of practice open to the media. The 25-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list but is nearing a return.
When he does make it back, nothing will be handed to him.
“Again, when Turay comes back, he’s going to have to compete for the spot, and that’s every week,” Eberflus said. “It’s all based on your production throughout the course of the games and also how you look in practice. Your work patterns in practice are going to determine how much you play.”
