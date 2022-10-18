NEW PARIS — On the back wall of the new wrestling facility in New Paris reads the quote “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but bricks were laid every hour.”
That’s the approach Kyle Marsh has taken as a wrestling coach. Now, he has his own space to pass his knowledge along to the next generation of wrestlers.
The Falcon Wrestling Club officially opened its new wrestling gym Sunday, located at 68443 N. Main St., New Paris. They started its first youth wrestling camp Tuesday night, with kids from kindergarten through third grade participating.
“That’s one thing I try to teach the kids I coach; it’s the whole ‘one percent better each day,’” said Marsh of the quote on the wall. “You don’t have to become a state champ overnight as long as you can be better at the end of practice than you were at the beginning. … That’s a quote that’s always stuck with me. I’ve always thought little by little, day by day, you’re going to get to where you want to be as long as you keep working hard.”
Marsh has overseen the FWC for the last seven years, which is also the same time he’s been the head varsity coach for the Fairfield High School wrestling program. This past club season saw tremendous success for FWC, as they won Indiana State Wrestling Association state championships in both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling. They won the folkstyle title in the small division, while the freestyle crown came in the medium division. They also added a second-place finish in the small division Greco-Roman competition.
Along with the team success, they had multiple individuals either win their age/weight group or place in the top four. Three kids were also selected to represent Indiana on the national team.
“Looking back, that might have had the biggest impact on deciding to actually do this,” said Marsh of the success achieved in the 2021-22 club season. “Toward the end of the season, we had some kids that made the Indiana national team, and we were driving an hour to Fort Wayne to get on the mat to practice. I think we did that three, sometimes four nights a week.”
Being able to have a place locally was key for Marsh, so he and one of the other parents involved, Kenny Jones, started working on finding a building to rent in the area.
After taking some time, the spot in New Paris opened up. Jones and Marsh were able to take over the space in mid-August, then spent most of September and early October getting the facility ready to go for its grand opening Sunday.
“Ever since I started coaching, I’ve always wanted my own space to run a wrestling club,” Marsh said. “Talking with Kenny a lot after the season, I knew I was going to have more free time, and so I wanted to start throwing around the idea. Kenny was interested and said he wanted something to have for multi-sport athletes. … And here we are, we’re finally here.”
The FWC is a non-profit organization that is a sanctioned chartered club with USA Wrestling. Even though opening up the facility is a risk, Jones feels it’s the right thing to do.
“Is this out on a limb? Yeah,” Jones admitted. “We kind of knew that we might end up paying for this out of our own pocket, and that’s OK. If we have to, we have to. I know that I want somewhere for my boys to wrestle. I know (Marsh) and his family, they want somewhere for their kids to wrestle. … People don’t realize there’s a lot of elite wrestlers in this little town. Those state championship plaques show that we’re doing something right.”
About 35 kids showed up for the first day of camp Tuesday, which was a number that even surprised Jones.
“Not in my wildest dreams did I think we’d fill the place up on our very first night,” Jones said.
Marsh and an assistant of his, Brady McNamara, led Tuesday’s workouts. The two have known each other for nearly a decade, going back to McNamara’s days as a high school wrestler at West Noble.
Even though the two have been around the sport for a long time, Marsh admits the emotions were all over the place for him heading into the first day of camp.
“It was exciting. A little bit of nerves, too,” Marsh said. “I told Brady right before we went out, ‘What did we get ourselves into?’ We’re going to learn as we go and we’re going to have this as a place where kids are going to want to come and train and reach their highest potential.”
As for the future goals of the facility, Marsh and Jones hope to expand it to where they can have their own standalone building dedicated to wrestling and other sports. The two both mentioned using the current space as a workout gym in the winter or even putting a baseball batting cage in there when not being used for wrestling.
Both Marsh and Jones made sure to stress the fact that the wrestling club is open to all skill levels and for everyone around the area, not just kids in the Fairfield school district.
“We’re not trying to put up brick walls between schools and things like that,” Marsh said. “We just want to be a supplement to kids in the area.”