New Paris resident making run to become professional cornhole player

NEW PARIS — Many Americans have probably played a game of cornhole — or simply “bags,” as many Midwesterners call it — in their lives. Very few people ever consider playing the game outside of their backyard, though, and even fewer have the thought of going professional in the sport.
Dan Glogouski was like that until about four years ago. The New Paris native would always play in large tournaments with his family back in Pennsylvania over the Fourth of July weekend, and he’d often play well. He and his sons, Fairfield High School graduates Blake and Forrest, then decided to start playing in smaller tournaments around the area.
Fast forward to today, and Dan, 51, is now on the doorstep of becoming a professional cornhole player. Dan is currently the top-ranked player in Indiana and 44th overall in the country among all players, professional or not, according to the rankings on the American Cornhole League (ACL) website. Forrest is ranked 18th in the state. Blake, who now lives in Georgia, is ranked 29th in The Peach State.
“It just turned into, ‘Man, I think I’m pretty good at this,’” Dan said. “We attended a few tournaments, we won a few and thought, ‘Hey, maybe there’s something here. Let’s look a little deeper.’ So, we started playing in some ACL tournaments, and that’s what the big boys are playing in. … Just last year, I really thought I could make a run, so I looked into it.”
After doing some research, Dan sought out an ACL professional qualifier tournament last year in Chicago. Dan finished in the top 32, but only the winner of the event earned a spot on the professional tour. Despite not winning, Dan left Chicago undiscouraged.
“I thought, with a little practice, I could do this,” Dan said. “So, I’ve been playing a lot — three, four, five times a week. Practicing a little bit. In order to become professional, points wise, you have to be top 25 in the nation at the end of the season — season starts in September (2021) and ends in August (2022). So, currently I’m top 25 if you take the pros out.”
The Glogouskis have played all around the country in recent years and have become fixtures at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Dan has won three-straight championships at the Fair, winning in 2018 and 2021 with Forrest and 2019 with Blake.
While winning at the hometown fair has been nice, it’s some of the bigger wins in recent years for Dan that have really made him want to pursue a professional career in the sport.
“I’ve beaten a few pros,” Dan said. “I beat Steven Bernacet, which won (the world championship). That’s when it really sparked it for me. I mean, I watched him on ESPN and he won Worlds. I played him in the state tournament in Indianapolis last year and I beat him, and people were like, ‘Oh my god, you just beat Steve Bernacet.’ So, that was pretty cool for me.”
To help himself improve, Dan and his sons started up the “Underground Cornhole” league, which plays every Wednesday and Thursday night at the StairSupplies factory in Goshen. They also host open invitationals, which has started attracting some bigger players from the state and Midwest in recent years.
One of the players in the league, Nate Foster, is currently ranked third in the Indiana ACL standings.
“We wanted to bring professionals in because we knew if we did that, it would make us better,” said Dan on starting the league. “That was our goal: how many good players can we get here? The group that plays in our league and group that plans in our regionals — I mean, they’re tough. Potentially, in the next few years, we’re going to have some guys coming out of our regional that’ll be turning pro.”
If he turns pro, Dan could be in line to make some decent money. He said that most professional players can make $10,000 or more for winning a tournament, depending on what the prize money is for that specific tournament. ACL matches are also televised nationally sometimes on ESPN, meaning Dan could have a chance to play on the biggest stages the sport has to offer.
For Dan, though, just getting a chance to see how good he is against some of the sport’s bests is what matters to him most.
“It’s not my goal to become a rich person playing cornhole,” Dan said. “My goal is to see if I can make the pro circuit and go and compete. That’s really what I want to do because it’s really not about the money for me. It’s about the competition; I’m super competitive, and so are my kids.”