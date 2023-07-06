Have the need to enjoy nature while chasing a little white ball?
There are plenty of places to do that in Elkhart and its surrounding counties — Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Saint Joseph.
Public layouts in Elkhart County include Bent Oak Golf Club in Elkhart, Black Squirrel Golf Club in Goshen, McCormick Creek Golf Course in Nappanee, Parmore Golf and Driving Range in New Paris and Raber Golf Course in Bristol.
Tony Krebs was Black Squirrel owner from 1992 until a few months ago when a team featuring Grant Sassman, Erik Johnson, Kyle Johnson and Nathan Martin purchased the course.
Goshen native Sassaman lived 2 1/2 miles from Black Squirrel (a place opened in 1988 as Larimer Greens) and regularly rode his bike there. He was a cart boy for Krebs in 2000, stayed in-touch and is now owner/operator with Krebs still on the staff the 2023 season.
“It’s been kind of a neat journey,” says Sassaman of his longtime relationship with Krebs and Black Squirrel. “Tony did an amazing job of keeping this place up and running throughout recessions.
“He always made sure that he was in the black financially to keep this place going, no matter what that took. He left really an amazing legacy.”
For almost 18 years, Sassaman has been a mechanical engineer but was offered multiple chances to buy the place where he learned to play the game and played in men’s leagues for years.
“I never thought my entire life that I would own a golf course,” says Sassaman, 37. “I can’t talk about it without saying how much of a God thing it was because He put it into my lap three times in the last two years. It kept coming back at me in attempts to try to buy this thing even without me chasing it one bit.”
Sassaman says has he is looks to earn his pro card in the near future while facing the daily challenges of running a golf course.
“There’s a laundry list but a lot of it is just understanding the business side of things,” says Sassaman, who had his own start-up company. “I have that fairly under control in some aspects.
“A lot of it is the groundskeeping and knowing the sport of golf itself. There’s multiple facets to learning and understanding a golf course.”
Dave Banicki is the greens superintendent at Black Squirrel.
Sassaman has hopped on a mower and gotten a feel on that side of things.
“I’m trying to get my hands dirty as much as I can,” says Sassaman.
One change that has been made is the trimming of pine trees so they don’t swallow as many balls and and makes more swings possible underneath them.
“It’s opened up and pretty looking,” says Sassaman, who estimates that Black Squirrel is host to 10,000 to 15,000 rounds per year. A sales system is being put in to better track that.
It’s a public course, but there several players with memberships of some kind — individual, family, junior etc.
Newbies are welcome and make up a big part of Black Squirrel’s clientele.
“We get a lot of new golfers here, mostly likely because the price has been so low for so many years,” says Sassaman. “The availability of local courses has really decreased over the last several years. We’ve had an influx of play purely for that reason alone.”
Black Squirrel, which Sassaman says is the biggest plot of land inside city limits, was also host to Fourth of July fireworks for the first time since 2014 this year. That year Goshen police estimated a crowd of 24,000.
Sassaman guesses the 2023 event brought in close to 20,000 for fireworks, live music, food trucks and more.
“We want to be able to open up to the community as much as we can possibly,” says Sassaman. “Fireworks is just the start of it.”
There are plans to have remote Notre Dame football tailgating beginning in September.
Besides his golf involvement, Sassaman is a family man. Married for 12 years to high school sweetheart Rachel, Grant and his wife have two daughters — toddler Isla and newborn Ivy.
Like Black Squirrel, most area public courses offer memberships. Middlebury’s Meadow Valley has around 200 members who can pay one yearly fee for unlimited golf.
Goshen’s Maplecrest Country Club is private. As of Wednesday, July, there were 406 members (social and golf) and new members were being accepted.
Bristol’s Elcona Country Club is private. Membership is capped at 325 and there is a waiting list.
At Stonehenge Golf Club — a public course in Winona Lake — members and guests may walk. Non-members are required to rent a cart.
Rozella Ford Golf Club in Warsaw had 450 players Monday and has had several thousand rounds so far in 2023.
Also in Kosciusko County, Leesburg’s Tippecanoe Lake Country Club is private. There is a wait list to be a member.
In LaGrange County, Howe’s Cedar Lake Golf Course is public, but does offer a number of memberships. With its sandy soil, the course tends to dry out fast on rainy days.
Noble Hawk Golf Links — a public course in Kendallville (Noble County) — was host to about 30,000 round in 2022.