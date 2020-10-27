Sharon Koble, left, wrote the children’s book “Lynda’s Baby,” which details the upbringing of Femi Hollinger-Janzen, who’s holding the book in the picture above. Hollinger-Janzen was adopted from Benin, Africa, and starred in soccer at Bethany Christian High School, Indiana University and in Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution. The book is now for sale online on most major websites.