SOUTH BEND — For a moment, it looked like UConn was going to complete a big comeback.
After trailing by 17 at halftime against Notre Dame, the Huskies cut the deficit to five midway through the third quarter.
With their backs against the wall, though, the Fighting Irish responded.
No. 7 Notre Dame countered with a 9-2 run to end the frame, pushing the lead back to double digits. They would sustain that lead the rest of the way, ultimately knocking off the third-ranked Huskies, 74-60, in a top-10 women’s basketball showdown at Purcell Pavilion Sunday afternoon.
“This season, we’ve learned from a couple of moments by a lack of composure,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “I felt like that taught us (Sunday) to have composure. It wasn’t going our way. (UConn) was making baskets. We were kind of getting off of our game, and I felt like even with that small break, we huddled and really focused on the next play. I think that showed a lot of maturity with this group.
“I’m really excited we grew in that moment.”
UConn (6-1) cut the deficit to 49-44 with 3:44 in the third because of an intentional foul being called on Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles. The sophomore’s left hand hit Huskie junior Nika Muhl in the face while driving to the lane, prompting the foul to be called.
UConn senior Lou Lopez Senechal calmly made both free throws to make it a five-point game.
Miles explained how she was able to keep her composure in the moment.
“I didn’t mean to hit her, so it wasn’t a technical (foul) situation where I was talking to somebody, so I really wasn’t that heated,” Miles said.
Miles was sensational all night for the Irish, but especially in the first quarter. In the opening 10 minutes, Miles scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, helping the home team build an 18-13 advantage. She also had two rebounds and an assist during that time frame.
“I felt pretty timid in the Maryland game; I was in my head a little bit,” Miles admitted. “The focus this game was to be aggressive and play my game. I just watched film and got back in the gym. I stuck to what I knew how to do well, and I did that (Sunday) and I feel like that’s why I was successful.”
The second quarter is where the Irish (7-1) really found separation in the game. They outscored the Huskies 23-11 in the frame, allowing them to take a 41-24 lead at halftime. Maddy Westbeld led the charge in the second period, scoring seven of her 17 points during that time.
Hampering UConn was the loss of sophomore guard Azzi Fudd, who was injured late in the first quarter. She tried playing some in the second, but was taken out after a few minutes and did not return to the game. She logged only 13 minutes of play, shooting 0-of-2 from the field.
Fudd came into the game averaging 24 points a game, tied for sixth in the country.
“When (an injury) happens during a game early on … I think it puts people in a tough spot because it dawns on them, ‘I have to make the shots that we normally would get from someone else. I have to score more points,’” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It’s daunting on the road against a really good team. The staff, we got reminded all the time of how many points were sitting on the bench (Sunday).
"It’s December, though; you have to take it like it’s a long season. You don’t win national championships or lose national championships on December 4.”
After losing on a buzzer beater to No. 20 Maryland Thursday, the Irish (7-1) put together one of its more complete performances of the season over a previously unbeaten UConn team. Notre Dame outrebounded UConn, 39-26, and also made 11 more field goals than them. The Irish shot 56.1% for the game compared to 36.8% for the Huskies.
“I think Thursday’s loss really fueled us (Sunday),” Ivey said. “That was a really tough loss. Obviously, it went down to the wire. We learned a lot from that game, and we learned that we can score. We have incredible scorers on our team; a lot of balance, offensively, but it’s our defense that is going to win game. That was our focus the last 48 hours, they took the challenge and they came out here and played with heart.”
Miles finished with 21 points (10-of-18 shooting), eight rebounds and four assists. Along with Miles and Westbeld reaching double digits in scoring, graduate seniors Lauren Ebo and Dara Mabrey had 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the game.
“This is something I’ve always dreamt of,” Ivey said. “The reason why I came back to coach this amazing group and to represent the University of Notre Dame is to be in games like this and be in historical moments like this. This is the first time I’ve seen the crowd almost be a sellout. … It was just a really fun game; super exciting. We’re going to really enjoy this game and this moment.”
After two high-profile games this week, Notre Dame returns to action this Thursday with a road game at Lafayette. They play at home on Saturday against Merrimack before beginning ACC play on Sunday, Dec. 18 on the road at No. 9 Virginia Tech.