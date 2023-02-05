Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Monday night becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Tuesday morning becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 knots Tuesday afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&