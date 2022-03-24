SOUTH BEND — There are 16 teams still playing in the NCAA Women’s Tournament, and it can be argued that nobody is playing more confidently right now than Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish beat Massachusetts, 89-78, in the first round before dismantling 4th-seeded Oklahoma, 108-64, in the second round Monday on the Sooners’ home floor in Norman. This has positioned the 5th-seeded Irish in the Sweet 16 for the 18th time in program history, all of those appearances coming since 1997.
A huge reason for why this Notre Dame team (24-8) is still playing is because of the efforts of senior Dara Mabrey and freshman Olivia Miles. Each had spectacular performances in the first two games of the tournament to set up a matchup with top-seeded North Carolina State (31-3) in the Bridgeport regional semifinal Saturday (11:30 a.m., ESPN).
Miles was sensational in both wins, guiding the Irish offense from her point guard position. In the victory over UMASS, the freshman recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the 18th triple-double in women’s tournament history, and she was the 10th player in program history to achieve the feat as well.
Miles followed that up with a nearly identical performance against Oklahoma, finishing with nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. It’s been her control of the offense that has allowed Notre Dame to reach the heights they have so far this season.
“We have the best point guard in the country,” said Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey of Miles. “She’s almost leading the country in assists, so we’re going to get the ball to her and we’re going to run.”
“It was crazy hearing coach say that,” added Miles about Ivey’s compliment of her. “I can’t really comprehend that statement, but it’s amazing that she has my back and she’s always supporting me. It’s so great just to see it come to life. I’ve always thought that I am, and I feel like I have been under the radar a lot. So, to see it come about is really, really nice.”
Meanwhile, Mabrey has shot lights-out so far in the postseason for the Irish. She was 6-of-9 from the field for 18 points against UMASS, but her biggest offensive showing came against Oklahoma. The senior set the tone of the game against the Sooners, scoring 17 points in the first quarter alone before finishing with a game-high 29 points, including 7-of-12 shooting from three-point range.
“Going into it, I always think I’m going to have a good shooting game because, as a shooter, that’s what you need to do,” Mabrey said. “When you let the ball go, you have to believe it’s going in first. … If you believe it’s going in, then chances are it’s going to go in. I think that’s big because if I’m hot from the three-point line, it opens up things for everybody else.”
If Notre Dame is going to pull off two upsets this weekend and advance to their first Final Four since 2019, they’ll need Miles and Mabrey to keep up their excellent play.
A CHANGE IN FORMAT?
This year’s NCAA Women’s Tournament has been one of the more compelling in recent years, highlighted by two double-digit seeds in South Dakota and Creighton pulling off two-straight upsets to reach their first ever Sweet 16 appearances respectively.
Because of the increasing balance of teams in women’s college basketball, more and more people within the sport are calling for the tournament to be formatted like how the men’s NCAA Tournament is, which is played only on neutral sites. For the women’s brackets, the top-four seeds in each region get to host the first and second round games.
The homecourt advantage for teams extends sometimes into the second weekend of the tournament as well, such as this weekend’s Bridgeport regional. Two-seeded UConn is part of the field to go along with Notre Dame, NC State and three-seeded Indiana. The UConn campus sits just an hour north of Bridgeport, making it essentially a home game for the Huskies against the Hoosiers and in a potential Elite 8 game Monday night.
Count Ivey as one who wouldn’t mind seeing a change to the tournament format.
“I think it’s interesting that our first two rounds are hosted by a host team,” Ivey said. “For what I’ve heard and doing research … they want more attendance, so having a hosted round would bring more attendance. But it’ll be interesting how this plays out. We have a lot of parity in our sport now with South Dakota upsetting Baylor and Creighton upsetting Iowa. Maybe in the future, they’ll get to all neutral sites like the men. … Regardless of who you’re playing, you just have to be ready, no matter the situation or road that’s before you.”
BUSY FRIDAY FOR IVEY
It’s been well documented that Ivey’s son, Jaden, is a star point guard for the Purdue men’s basketball team. The Boilermakers are also playing in the NCAA Tournament currently and have advanced to their own Sweet 16 game Friday against Saint Peter’s in Philadelphia, PA.
Last weekend, Niele was in Norman, OK and Jaden in Milwaukee, WI, meaning they could only watch each other’s teams on television. With the Irish playing in Bridgeport on Saturday, though, and only being 155 miles apart, Niele plans to drive to Philadelphia Friday once practice is done to watch her son play in-person. Purdue tips-off at 7:09 p.m. ET.
“I’m just so proud of (Jaden),” Niele said. “He’s born for the big stage; this is his moment. He’s always thrived in these types of moments and situations, so to see him carry out part of his dream is so incredible. And then for myself to do the same thing, it’s just really cool. It’s a special bond we have with basketball, and I’m just excited that we’re dancing.”
