SOUTH BEND — Olivia Miles finished one assist short of a triple-double Thursday.
That was the last thing on her mind as her teammates mobbed her on the floor after the final buzzer had sounded.
The Notre Dame junior was the hero Thursday, sinking a fadeaway jumper as time expired in overtime to lift the No. 10 Fighting Irish to a 78-76 win over Louisville inside Purcell Pavilion. The victory moved Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 ACC) into a first-place tie atop the conference standings after Duke lost earlier in the night.
“My last game-winning shot was probably in high school; like, I haven’t done that in a long time,” Miles said. “The play actually worked out how it was supposed to work out, but I just took a shot; (the play) was, really, to drive. The big players on Louisville always high-hedge, so I had to go around them. I didn’t have enough time to get to the rim, so I just shot it. It worked out.”
Irish head coach Niele Ivey was at a loss for words when trying to explain the final play.
“I’m almost speechless because that was just a moment,” Ivey said. “I just told (Miles) … that shot is what you call separation. That was unbelievable.”
Miles’ game-winner came after Louisville (19-9, 10-5 ACC) tied it with 3.8 seconds left in the extra session on a tough layup from Olivia Cochran.
Notre Dame went ahead, 76-72, with 15 seconds left in overtime after freshman Cassandre Prosper took a pass from graduate senior Kylee Watson, making a layup and getting fouled in the process. Prosper missed the ensuing free-throw, though, allowing the Cardinals to run down the court and get a quick made shot from junior Hailey Van Lith.
With nine seconds left, Notre Dame inbounded the ball. The pass went to Miles, who was closely defended by Louisville’s Mykasa Robinson. It looked like Robinson hit the arm of Miles from behind, but a foul wasn’t called. The ball then trickled out of bounds, resulting in a turnover and giving the ball back to the Cardinals.
Cochran then tied it, setting up Miles’ heroics.
“That was a pretty frustrating play for me,” said Miles of the turnover. “… We still had time on the clock, so we called the timeout and advanced (the ball). We practice late game situations literally every practice, so we knew what we had to do. I had to step up because I had just messed up on the play before. I was happy that I was able to bounce back and kind of come out on top.”
Louisville led, 53-51, going into the fourth quarter. The visitors then opened the frame on a 9-2 run, taking its largest lead of the game and forcing a timeout from Ivey.
The Irish came out of that break inspired, going on an 11-3 run of their own to cut the deficit to one, 65-64, with 3:13 remaining in the game. Louisville either stayed ahead or tied for the next two-plus minutes until Notre Dame finally retook the lead on a layup from junior Mady Westbeld with 44 seconds to go.
“The fight from this team — we were down nine, came back and fought with a lot of adversity,” Ivey said.
The Cardinals immediately responded with a jumper from Van Lith to tie the game at 70. With 20 seconds to go, Ivey called a timeout to set up the final shot of regulation. The inbounds pass went to sophomore Sonia Citron, who stood at the top of the key for 15 seconds. Eventually, Citron drove to the basket, with her game-winning layup attempt was blocked by Cochran, sending the game to overtime.
It was mostly a back-and-forth affair all game, with it being tied on 14 occasions and having 13 lead changes. The Cardinals lead, 21-17, after the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime. The third quarter had the most balance to it, featuring four lead changes and seven ties.
While Miles was the hero, Watson ended up having one of her best games in an Irish uniform. She finished with a team-high 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field.
“I knew that I needed to come out ready and play with energy, especially in the second half,” Watson said. “I think we just really needed to find our fight. We’ve been in a lot of close games here recently, so I’m just so proud of all of us and the way that we were able to close out that game.”
Miles finished one assist short of a triple-double, scoring 18 points, hauling in 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Citron added 15 points and freshman KK Bransford 10 to give Notre Dame four scorers in double figures.
“It was so many moments from so many different people on the team,” Ivey said. “It was such a collective team effort, a collective team win. It’s a confidence builder. We’re still working on our identity with this new team pretty much with the adversity we’ve been going through these past few weeks.”
After finishing off a four-game homestand, Notre Dame now goes on the road to face Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon. They then have two more regular season games after that: next Thursday, Feb. 23 against Georgia Tech and a road game against Louisville next Sunday, Feb. 26.