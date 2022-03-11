SOUTH BEND – Following a disappointing 10-10 finish during a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Notre Dame women’s basketball team will be back in the NCAA Tournament after going 22-8 (13-5 ACC) this year.
Taking over for a legend in Muffet McGraw – who went 905-272 during 32 seasons as Notre Dame head coach from 1987 to 2020 – wasn’t an easy transition for Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey in her first year last season. Notre Dame’s subpar campaign a year ago led to its absence from the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
In her second season, Ivey has brought the Irish back to relevancy behind a strong mix of youth and experience. The Irish saw four players finish the regular season averaging double figures in scoring.
The top two scorers were First Team All-ACC selections in freshman Olivia Miles (13.7 points per game) and graduate senior Maya Dodson (12.6 points per game). Two other young up-and-comers – All-ACC Freshman Team member Sonia Citron and sophomore Maddy Westbeld – averaged 11.6 and 11.5 points per game, respectively, for the Irish.
Notre Dame was poised to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Purcell Pavilion, sitting at 21-6 on the final day of the regular season on Feb. 27. The Irish had a golden opportunity to cement a spot within the top four seed lines, taking on then-No. 4 Louisville.
The Irish could’ve redeemed themselves against their ACC foe after losing to the Cardinals, 73-47, just two weeks prior. Instead, a nightmare of a start saw Louisville take an eye-popping 45-4 lead late in the first half. The Irish would go on to lose by 22 and finish its regular season at 21-7.
A strong performance in the ACC Tournament likely would’ve given the Irish a chance to host, but they didn’t make it past the semifinal round, falling to Miami after ousting Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals a day prior.
With Selection Sunday just two days away, ESPN’s Charlie Creme projects Notre Dame to be a five seed in Tucson, Arizona, against the 12 seed in Stephen F. Austin. The victor would play the winner of the matchup between No. 4 seed Arizona and No. 13 UNLV.
GETTING BACK ON TRACK
On Nov. 1, Notre Dame gave reason to believe that the 2020-21 campaign was a complete anomaly after hanging over 100 on Emporia State in an exhibition game.
The Irish built off that momentum during the first few weeks of the regular season, winning five in a row by double digits to get to 5-0 (1-0 ACC) before Notre Dame’s trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 2021 Daytona Beach Invitational.
Unfortunately for Ivey’s group, the Georgia Bulldogs came in and handed the Irish their most competitive game of the season to that point. The Bulldogs managed to hold off Notre Dame at the end of regulation, forcing overtime before handing the Irish their first defeat of the season 71-67.
Notre Dame got back to its winning ways with wins over Oregon State and Michigan State, sitting at 7-1 with a daunting road trip to Storrs, Connecticut up next.
The Irish fought hard with the UConn Huskies at Gampel Pavilion, finding themselves down just seven with a quarter to play. The Huskies would put the game out of reach during the quarter though, outscoring Notre Dame 22-10 in the frame to win 73-54.
UConn standout Paige Bueckers led her team with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor. That game was also when Bueckers injured her knee late, going on to miss almost three months before returning in late February.
Notre Dame’s Citron put in 19 during her team’s loss.
The Irish would quickly put the road loss to the Huskies behind them, beating up the likes of Purdue Fort Wayne and Valparaiso and getting off to fast start early in ACC play. They would win six of seven after the UConn loss, climbing to No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll in the process.
On Jan. 20, on the road against Boston College, Notre Dame led by as many as 14 in the second half against the Eagles, but a furious comeback allowed BC to sneak away with a 73-71 victory on its home court.
Similar to the winning streak after the UConn loss, the Irish recovered nicely after the meltdown at Chestnut Hill, winning five in a row and upping their overall record to 18-4 after a conference win over Virginia Tech.
The Irish would climb into the top 15 of the AP Poll at No. 14 following a victory over Georgia Tech on Feb. 17.
Their last regular season victory came over Clemson at home on Feb. 24 when Citron and Dodson combined for 43 points in the 77-56 win.
Notre Dame had some impressive winning streaks throughout the regular season, but are only 3-3 over its last six games. The Irish boast a young roster and a young head coach, which doesn’t always bode well for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Irish have the shot-making ability to make some noise. They’ll have to focus on quality play defensively and avoiding mistakes as well to advance past the first weekend next week.
