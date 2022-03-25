SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame is hoping history will repeat itself Saturday to keep its season alive.
The Fighting Irish’s women’s basketball team will be facing off against North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday morning (11:30 a.m., ESPN), with the winner advancing to the Bridgeport regional final Monday. It’s a rematch of a regular season contest between the two teams, as the Irish (24-8) beat the Wolfpack (31-3), 69-66, back on Feb. 1 in South Bend.
That was the last game NC State lost. The No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport region has won 12 straight since then, including two dominant victories against Longwood and Kansas State in the first and second rounds, respectively, of the tournament last week.
“I think they’re playing great basketball right now,” said Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey of NC State. “I think they’re doing a couple of things, defensively, that are different off the ball-screen. … They’re very deep; they go eight, nine players. They’re coming off an ACC conference championship as well.”
The Irish made a statement of their own in the first weekend of the tournament, especially in their 108-64 thrashing of fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the second round. Notre Dame briefly trailed 7-5 in the contest before blitzing the Sooners with a three-point barrage, mostly from senior Dara Mabrey. The visitors led 35-12 after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to one of the biggest tournament wins of all time.
“We were confident, we believed and we came out with a defensive intensity and energy,” said Ivey of the Oklahoma win. “And then, offensively, we were so confident — of course, Dara leading us the way she shot the ball. But I felt like if you saw every possession, we were getting on the floor, getting loose balls, 50/50 balls, we were out in transition. We were probably the best in pace in the country in that game, and I just felt like everything came together.”
In the game on Feb. 1, Notre Dame controlled most of the contest. There was only one lead change as the Irish led by nine going into the fourth quarter before hanging on for the three-point victory. Junior Maya Dodson led Notre Dame with 20 points, while freshman Olivia Miles added 13 and junior Sam Brunelle 10 in the win.
“I felt like that was the first game we came out with an aggressive mentality from the beginning,” said Ivey of what worked the first time against the Wolfpack. “I felt like we set the tone. We were confident, and when you play against a top-three team in the country — that was our first time, and it was like we raised our level knowing what that game was going to require. And so, I was really pleased by that.”
North Carolina State has a balanced offensive attack, with five players all averaging around nine points a game or more. They’re led in that category by senior center Elissa Cunane, who averages 13.1 points a content. The other double-digit scorer on average for the Wolfpack is sophomore guard Diamond Johnson at 11.5 points-per-game.
Cunane also leads in the rebounding department, as her 6’5” frame helps her average 7.5 rebounds a game. NC State averages nearly 20 more points a game than its opponents, scoring 77.3 a contest while allowing just 57.4.
Miles believes it’s an advantage getting to play a team a second time in a season.
“I feel like knowing a team, knowing how we beat them, knowing how we guarded them can help us be better and practice what we did well,” Miles said. “I feel like we can build on the good habits we made and carry that over to the game.”
Ivey agreed with her star point guard.
“I think it’s amazing that we have four teams in the ACC off the bat, and then we’ve already played NC State,” Ivey said. Also in the Sweet 16 from the ACC are Louisville and UNC. “We’ve all watched them play other teams all season long, especially our coaches. Knowing what a team is capable of and knowing personnel in-and-out is definitely an advantage.
“We just have to make sure that we’re ready because, obviously, we know NC State is going to be ready for us.”
