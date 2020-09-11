SOUTH BEND — After months of uncertainty, Notre Dame will play a football game in 2020. The No. 10 Fighting Irish begin its quest for a second College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons when it hosts Duke Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend (2:30 p.m., NBC).
Notre Dame held one spring practice in March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the world, including the United States. As the summer went along, more and more doubts about a 2020 fall sports season happening occurred. The NCAA ultimately canceled all of its sanctioned sports in the fall, leaving only Division-I football left standing.
Then, in early August, more doubt over a season grew when the Big Ten and the PAC-12 postponed its fall seasons to the spring. This has left the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the three remaining Power Five conferences. Both the ACC and Big 12 start this week, while the SEC is scheduled to start Sept. 26.
Given the unprecedented year, it's been, it’s only fitting that a program like Notre Dame joins a conference. After being an independent program since its inception, the Fighting Irish are members of the ACC for the 2020 season. That makes Saturday’s game in South Bend the first conference game in Notre Dame football history.
“It’s never been a goal, and so it’s an established goal now to win a championship and an ACC championship,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Our mission is to win a national championship and graduate all of our players. … You’ve got both of them now in your eyes and in your vision for what you want to accomplish during the season.”
The Fighting Irish are playing a revised schedule because of being ACC members. They have 10 conference games and one non-conference game on the schedule, with two bye weeks open in case of a cancelation due to COVID-19.
IRISH ‘O’ vs. BLUE DEVILS ‘D’
Notre Dame returns one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the country in graduate senior Ian Book. The Irish also have all five of its starting offensive linemen back in left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks, center Jarrett Patterson, right guard Tommy Kraemer and right tackle Robert Hainsey.
That experience will get a test right away, as Duke features two strong pass rushers in senior Victor Dimukeje and junior Chris Rumph. The duo combined for 15 sacks last year, so containing them will be a tall task for the Irish upfront.
“Duke has a lot of good players,” Hainsey said. “Lot of the games, upfront, they do a lot of different stuff very well. It’s just going to be a matter of trusting our technique and doing our job, not getting phased by all the moving around that they do.”
Duke also features a strong secondary, with players like senior cornerback Marquis Waters leading the way. Kelly was not short on praise for the Blue Devils’ defensive backfield.
“Arguably could be one of the best defensive backfields — best tandem of corners, maybe — that we could see all year,” Kelly said.
Book will have a lot of weapons to utilize, including three new starting wide receivers — graduate senior Ben Skowronek, redshirt junior Avery Davis and graduate senior Javon McKinley — a new starting tight end — senior Brock Wright — and a new starting running back — redshirt freshman Kyren Williams. Expect the offense to utilize all of its depth on Saturday.
“It’s been fun to work with new players,” Book said. “We’ve got some young guys in there that are getting a lot of reps and doing a phenomenal job. As the quarterback, being able to work on chemistry with all of those guys, from the running backs to the tight ends to the receivers, it’s huge for me. I feel comfortable with them, which is where I need to be.”
IRISH ‘D’ vs. BLUE DEVILS ‘O’
Duke has a new starting quarterback in Clemson transfer Chase Brice. Playing behind Trevor Lawrence the last two seasons, Brice has seen action mostly late in games that have already been decided. The redshirt junior has completed 82-of-136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 total appearances.
“At the end of the day, we have our jobs,” senior defensive end Daelin Hayes said. “Our coaches are going to put us in great positions. Now it’s time to execute, finishing and having fun. At the end of the day, this is a game that we get to play … I’m excited to be back out there playing.”
The Blue Devils struggled as a whole on offense last year, finishing 93rd in points-per-game with 25.3. An experienced Irish defense could cause fits for Duke and its new quarterback Saturday.
“I feel like the time we’ve had is just enough time to be successful,” redshirt junior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. “We’ve worked hard, even being outside of each other, in quarantine. … I think the time we’ve been given is just enough time to continue to be successful as we have here at the University of Notre Dame.”
