SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame is limiting the number of people allowed inside Notre Dame Stadium for the 2020 season.
The university announced Monday that the stadium will be at 20 percent capacity for home football games this fall. There will also be a limit on who’s allowed to attend games, as Notre Dame students, staff, faculty and parents of players will be the only ones allowed to attend the games. Parents coming in from outside the Notre Dame community will be seated separately in the stadium in order to better prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.
Masks will be required for everyone. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Tailgating will not be allowed as well.
Head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday that even with a limited number of fans allowed in the stadium, he feels like the Fighting Irish can still have a home-field advantage.
“It’s still going to provide a home-field advantage,” Kelly said. “You still have to get on a plane, you still have to come to South Bend and you still have to come into our stadium, regardless of if there’s 79,000 or there’s 18,000 (fans). Our students are going to provide that, and what they don’t provide, we’re going to make sure everybody’s reminded about what that stadium sounds like when Notre Dame is full. … Maybe we’ll show you a play or two of what it sounds like, and I think our students will feed off that.”
In terms of family members being allowed to interact with the players, Kelly said those details are still be worked out.
“Certainly, they’ll be able to see them after the game,” Kelly said. “We’re still in discussions with our medical personnel as to whether Friday night is a time where they’ll be able to see them. We’re (COVID-19) testing on Friday, so we’re not sure whether that is going to be something that we do.”
As of now, Notre Dame will play at least one game in front of no fans, as Wake Forest officials announced fans won’t be allowed to attend home games. The Irish travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to play the Demon Deacons on Sept. 26.
WILLIAMS EMERGES
One of the positions that were looking for some much-needed clarity heading into training camp six weeks ago was the running backs. With kickoff against Duke right around the corner, an unlikely name has emerged as the starting tailback for the Irish.
Kelly said redshirt freshman Kyren Williams has really stood out in practices. Williams only appeared in two games last year, rushing four times for 26 yards total — all in the blowout victory over New Mexico. Since he didn’t play in more than four games last season, Williams was able to redshirt and remain eligible for four more years.
“Kyren Williams has really emerged as somebody we feel, right now, has gained an advantage as the top back,” Kelly said.
Seven different running backs are in the mix for playing time, according to Kelly, including two guys that have been moved to the position. Former linebacker Osita Ekwonu and wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman are now at running back, competing for playing time alongside Williams, redshirt junior C’Bo Flemister, redshirt junior Jahmir Smith and redshirt senior Jafar Armstrong.
“(Williams) is going to require some assistance at that position from a number of other guys,” Kelly said. “We’re not just going to feature one back. … right now, we’re working about seven guys at the position. It’s been a nice surprise for us.”
READY FOR WEEK 1?
This has been an offseason like none other in college football. With limited practice time and interactions between coaches and players, concerns have been expressed over whether teams will be physically ready to compete when games start in two weeks.
Kelly isn’t worried about his team being physically ready. Instead, it’s more of the mental aspects that he thinks his team needs to work on to be ready for a game on Sept. 12.
“There’s so many distractions going on — dealing with COVID, dealing with the troubles that are out in our country today — that have really kept our players preoccupied in some senses,” Kelly said. “So, getting them focused on football … I would say, more than anything else, is just continue to be able to put those things aside so when they get on the football field, they can focus on their craft and work on the things they need to become better football players every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.