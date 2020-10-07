SOUTH BEND — It’s a game week for the Notre Dame football team. After a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the program forced a shutdown of practice and postponement of the Wake Forest game, the No. 5 Fighting Irish are hoping to return to something normal this week in preparation for Florida State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC).
From Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, Notre Dame held zero football-related activities in-person. The team returned to conditioning drills Sept. 29 and practicing on Oct. 1. The Irish held a full scrimmage Sunday as they prepare to play a game for the first time in three weeks.
“We were really excited about Sunday,” linebacker Drew White said. “Obviously, we wanted to get back to playing some football. As a defensive player, whenever you can tackle, that excites you.”
A total of 39 players were affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with 25 testing positive for the virus and 14 being sent into quarantine via contact tracing. Being shutdown for more than a week took its toll on the players.
“It was difficult to hear about that, and as we got shutdown, I was thinking about if that was it for the season, if we were going to get a chance to play again, practice again,” wide receiver Javon McKinley said. “I didn’t really know how to react to the situation.”
Wide receiver Braden Lenzy gave credit to team athletic trainer Rob Hunt and Notre Dame University physician Dr. Matt Leiszler for their work in making sure the Irish players returned to practice safely.
“Each step of the way, they’ve done their upmost ability to keep us safe,” Lenzy said. “We had a slip up, they made adjustments and we feel comfortable with those. Now we’re back and we’re doing better than ever.”
As of Monday, there were seven players still out for COVID reasons. There were no noticeable absentees on the Notre Dame depth chart Monday, though, and head coach Brian Kelly expects everyone to be ready for Saturday night.
“In terms of who’s available, we’ll continue to test during the week,” Kelly said. “The roster is a fluid situation, but we’re in a very good place, relative to our (depth chart). We’re going to be just fine for Florida State.”
AUSTIN RETURNING
While the program has been dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, wide receiver Kevin Austin has also been trying to rehab from a foot injury sustained in late July. Austin had surgery on Aug. 3 and has been rehabbing ever since.
That is expected to change this weekend, however, as Austin was listed on this week’s depth chart. Kelly says he hopes the redshirt sophomore can play 15-20 plays against the Seminoles.
“Based upon what we’ve seen prior to (the injury): explosive, range-y, outstanding ball skills and a guy that can open up the game,” said Kelly when asked to describe Austin’s playing style. “He can take the top off of coverages and go the distance, and he can win 1-on-1 matchups. [He’s] a guy that would be nice to get on the field for us.”
McKinley said once Austin gets healthy, he’ll become a playmaker for the Notre Dame offense.
“You’re going to see a lot of great things coming out of him the next few games as he gets going into it,” McKinley said.
Lenzy didn’t mince words when talking about what Austin’s ceiling is.
“You’re going to see a star. That’s all I’m going to say,” Lenzy said.
DOERER RETURNING
Senior kicker Jonathan Doerer said on a video call Tuesday that he will “most likely” be returning for a fifth season for Notre Dame. The NCAA is allowing this season to not count toward eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been an up-and-down career for Doerer in South Bend. He struggled in 2018 and that motivated him to have a strong 2019. He finished last season 17-of-20 on field goals and 57-of-57 on extra point attempts. In the Irish’s first two games this year, he’s 3-of-4 and 9-of-9 in those categories.
“It’s all a process,” Doerer said. “Obviously, when I came in, I’m 18, 19 years old. I had certain expectations for what this was going to be like that were obviously wrong. I think, for me, those first two years especially didn’t go the way I liked, but they meant a lot for me when it came to preparing for (2019) … from that perspective, those years were very good for me and they meant a lot for me in helping me develop.”
