SOUTH BEND — Daelin Hayes said it best in the moments following Notre Dame’s 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday.
“We don’t have to beat around the bush anymore: it’s Clemson week, baby.”
The senior defensive end and the rest of his Fighting Irish teammates can now officially focus on the biggest game on No. 4 Notre Dame’s schedule all season: a home game with No. 1 Clemson. This will be the first time since 2005 that the No. 1 team in the country plays inside Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC).
“We’re going to go out; we’re going to work our butts off and stick to our process,” Hayes continued. “Just excited; just excited for our team to be ascending at this point.”
The hype for this week’s game was dampened a little bit late last week when Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. There was hope that he would be cleared in time to play against the Irish, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said over the weekend that Lawrence will not play.
“First thing, I feel for (Lawrence),” Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book said. “I know that’s probably killing him inside. I’ve met him before, and he’s a good dude. He’s a competitor, so I couldn’t even imagine; that probably really sucks.”
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly also wished the best for Lawrence.
“When I heard he got the virus, the first thing you think of is, ‘Hope he’s OK. Hope he doesn’t have any lingering effects that affect him,’” Kelly said. “He’s the best player in college football. Then, after that, you’re like, ‘The virus is indiscriminate. It doesn’t care.’ The virus is going to do what the virus does.”
Clemson will turn to true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who started this past weekend against Boston College. Uiagalelei shined in his first start, going 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for a touchdown. He was able to lead his team from a 28-13 halftime deficit to a 34-28 win, improving to 7-0 on the season.
“It’s too bad (Lawrence) isn’t playing,” Kelly said. “You want the best players to play, but (Uiagalelei) is a five-star recruit as well. I know he’s not Trevor Lawrence, but they’re not going to come to South Bend short-handed. It’s a shame Trevor’s not playing. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery, but they’ll be well-fortified with a quarterback who played outstanding (against Boston College).”
ELECTION DAY PLANS
In mid-September, the NCAA passed a new law saying that student-athletes will not be allowed to compete or practice on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 each year — i.e., Election Day — effective immediately. This means that the Notre Dame players will be off Tuesday, altering their schedule for the week.
Instead of taking this past Sunday off, the Irish players and coaches did their normal Monday routine. Monday then became a normal Tuesday routine, where they practiced. They will take Tuesday off before returning to their normal game week schedule on Wednesday.
Notre Dame has been vocal in its support of social justice issues and promoting the right to vote. Last week, a video was released on the official Notre Dame football Twitter account showing Kelly talking to the players about getting them the proper info they needed to vote either by mail or absentee. Given that the majority of the Irish roster isn’t from Indiana, most of them voted in advance.
Kelly said Monday that 90 of his 114 players have already voted by absentee mail-in voting. He said some players are volunteering time to be on campus Tuesday handing out “Vote” stickers to people.
“When we started this, in terms of being socially active, part of it is to do something about being involved in making a change,” Kelly said. “And so, they can make a change by voting. If they choose not to vote, then that’s their choice, too; they have that right. I think each one of them clearly — when you have 90 of 114 guys voting — this was very important to them. We’ve prepared for that; we’ve been extremely active in it.”
HAYES NAMED ACC DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
Hayes had one of his best games in an Irish uniform Saturday against Georgia Tech, and he was rewarded for it Monday by being named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. Hayes had two sacks and two forced fumbles in Notre Dame’s 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. It was the graduate senior’s first two sacks of the season.
“I feel like a lot of people have been making a big deal about my production, as far as being a pass rusher,” said Hayes after the game Saturday. “I mean, a lot of the times … I’ve been winning; there’s been wins. There’s been times where I’ve been close to the quarterback or have had good rushes, it’s just sometimes it doesn’t work out. And that’s just part of being one of 11 (players on defense). As long as we’re winning and playing great defense and guys are making plays, there’s nothing else you can ask for.”
