ND NOTEBOOK: Hamilton becoming leader at young age for Irish

SOUTH BEND — Rarely does a player come in with a lot of hype his freshman year and live up to it.
Kyle Hamilton did so for Notre Dame last year.
The 6-4 safety had a rookie campaign to remember, recording a team-high four interceptions — including returning one for a touchdown in his first home game against New Mexico State. He also had 41 tackles and six pass deflections on a defense that allowed only 17.9 points-per-game.
For his stellar play, Hamilton was named to numerous postseason award lists, including The Athletic’s Freshman All-American team. The 2019 campaign has also made expectations high for him in 2020, as he’s been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list for the best overall defensive player in the country.
“He was a freshman that was emerging, and he certainly made a big splash early on,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.
Since the last time Hamilton suited up for a game, Kelly has noticed growth from the sophomore both on and off the field.
“He’s, physically, much more mature. He has a presence about him,” Kelly said. “He even has exhibited leadership qualities already in just his second year here. … Does that necessarily translate that he’s going to be that much better of a football player? I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. But he certainly shows up in the scrimmages, he certainly shows up in 7-on-7.”
COACH MICKENS’ IMPACT
Hamilton is going to have to be a leader for Notre Dame’s secondary this season, as all four starters from the end of the 2019 season are not on this year’s roster. A sixth-year player in cornerback Shaun Crawford returns also, but he’s been on-and-off the field during his time in South Bend due to injuries. Kelly said Crawford has been practicing a lot at safety, opposite Hamilton.
This leaves both starting cornerback positions open. One option is junior TaRiq Bracy, who led the team last year with seven pass deflections despite being a backup. He also had two fumble recoveries.
Notre Dame dipped into the transfer market for two secondary players as well, as Nick McCloud and Isaiah Pryor come from North Carolina State and Ohio State, respectively. McCloud started 18 games for the Wolfpack, including 11 in his junior season. He missed all of last year due to injury, allowing him to transfer to the Irish program with a season of eligibility. Pryor has two years of eligibility remaining after graduating from Ohio State in three years, one of which he redshirted.
Four freshman corners are also on the roster, with Kelly saying one of them will see playing time this year — although he didn’t disclose that information publicly.
“You’re talking about a lot of young players that are all making progress,” Kelly said. “They’re all in a competitive situation, and one of them is going to end up seeing some considerable playing time for us. We knew that was going to be the case … one of those freshman corners is going to have to step up.”
Kelly then credited first-year defensive backs coach Mike Mickens for the progress all the secondary players have made in practices so far. Mickens played for Kelly when he coached at Cincinnati and has been in the coaching ranks since graduating in 2011.
“He’s got a great style that’s unique in the sense that he’s a really good communicator in terms of what he wants from you every snap,” Kelly said. “And when I mean every snap, I don’t mean necessarily every scrimmage snap. I mean every rep; every single practice rep, there is some form of communication as to what he wants from you. There’s a lot of dialogue, there’s a lot of teaching, but we’re moving as well. This is not a situation where we’re talking and slowing things down. We’re getting a lot of intensity through repetition, but there’s communication always, and I really like that about Mike.”
DEPTH CHART SET?
Even with a lot of starters from last year to replace — especially at the wide receiver, defensive line and secondary positions — Kelly feels good about his team’s depth chart as it enters its first game week of the season Monday.
“I think we’re pretty much settled,” Kelly said. “I think there’s always going to be some competition at some of these positions that we have some depth at, so I don’t mean to infer that nobody could get beaten out during the season — that’s not what I mean at all. But we have a pretty good idea who’s going to be the starting Buck (linebacker), who’s going to be the starting running back, who’s going to be the starting tight end, who’s going to be the starting corner. We’ve got a good sense and feel.”
